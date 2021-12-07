  • Home
  • Education
  • Prime Minister Narendra Modi Inaugurates AIIMS In Uttar Pradesh's Gorakhpur

Prime Minister Narendra Modi Inaugurates AIIMS In Uttar Pradesh's Gorakhpur

Prime Minister Narendra Modi Inaugurated mega projects including an AIIMS and a Regional Medical Research Centre of the Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR).

Education | Press Trust of India | Updated: Dec 7, 2021 5:42 pm IST | Source: PTI

RELATED NEWS

SFI To Launch 'Zero Dropout' Campaign In Bengal
38,408 Schools, 2.86 Lakh Anganwadi Centres Don't Have Functional Toilets: Government Tells Rajya Sabha
Lok Sabha Passes Bill To Enhance Status Of Six More Institutes of Pharmaceutical Education and Research
'Every Student To Get Quality Education': CM Arvind Kejriwal Vows To Fulfill BR Ambedkar's Dream
Government Will Stop Schools If Need Arises: Karnataka Edu Minister
Prime Minister Narendra Modi To Inaugurate AIIMS Bilaspur Next Year: JP Nadda
Prime Minister Narendra Modi Inaugurates AIIMS In Uttar Pradesh's Gorakhpur
PM Modi inaugurates AIIMS, Gorakhpur
Gorakhpur:

Before 2014, the country was known for importing urea, and the shortage of fertilisers used to make headlines, but the situation has improved now, Prime Minister Narendra Modi said on Tuesday as he inaugurated a fertiliser plant here. Addressing a rally in Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath's home turf Gorakhpur ahead of the assembly elections in the state, Modi said his government stopped misuse of urea, and issued soil health cards to farmers so that they know which type of fertiliser is needed.

The prime minister said his government also took steps to hike urea production by reviving closed fertiliser plants. He said the amount of sugarcane dues paid by the Yogi Adityanath government in four and a half years is more than the total sum paid by the previous governments in the state in 10 years. Modi was speaking at the rally after inaugurating three mega projects, including an AIIMS and the fertiliser plant, in Gorakhpur.

The other project he inaugurated is a Regional Medical Research Centre of the Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR). The three big-ticket projects are worth over Rs 9,600 crore. The newly built fertiliser plant will be operated by the Hindustan Urvarak Rasayan Limited (HURL). The Gorakhpur AIIMS, built at a cost of Rs 1,011 crore, will benefit not only the people of eastern Uttar Pradesh but also a huge population of Bihar, Jharkhand and Nepal with its world-class health facilities, officials said.

Similarly, the regional medical research centre set up at a cost of Rs 36 crore will facilitate the test and research of vector-borne diseases, they added. The high-tech lab will decrease the dependency of the area on big cities for tests related to vector-borne diseases.

(Expect for the headline, this story has not been edited by Careers 360 staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)

Click here for more Education News
AIIMS admission PM Narendra Modi
.......................... Advertisement ..........................
Latest News
CBSE Term 1 Board Exam 2021-22 Live: Class 12 Physical Education Answer Key Out
Live | CBSE Term 1 Board Exam 2021-22 Live: Class 12 Physical Education Answer Key Out
Gujarat Resident Doctors Again Go On Strike Over Delay In NEET PG Counselling
Gujarat Resident Doctors Again Go On Strike Over Delay In NEET PG Counselling
NIT Andhra Pradesh Researchers Show How Nanoparticles Can Be Used In Food Packaging Materials
NIT Andhra Pradesh Researchers Show How Nanoparticles Can Be Used In Food Packaging Materials
CBSE Class 10 Language Papers Analysis, Answer Key: 'French Paper Was Tricky, Has Two Spelling Mistakes'
CBSE Class 10 Language Papers Analysis, Answer Key: 'French Paper Was Tricky, Has Two Spelling Mistakes'
NEET UG Counselling 2021: Update On Procedure, Official Website, Reservation
NEET UG Counselling 2021: Update On Procedure, Official Website, Reservation
.......................... Advertisement ..........................