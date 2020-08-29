  • Home
  • Education
  • PM Modi To Inaugurate Rani Lakshmi Bai Central Agricultural University Buildings Today

PM Modi To Inaugurate Rani Lakshmi Bai Central Agricultural University Buildings Today

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday will inaugurate college and administration buildings of the Rani Lakshmi Bai (RLB) Central Agricultural University in Uttar Pradesh's Jhansi.

Education | Asian News International | Updated: Aug 29, 2020 10:09 am IST | Source: Careers 360

RELATED NEWS

Delhi University Second Phase Of Final Exams Dates Confirmed, Application Starts August 30
FTII Pune Extends Online Application Deadline For Foundation Course In Video Editing
IGNOU And Indian Army Renew The ‘IGNOU Army Educational Project’
COVID-19 Effect: Pandemic Management Now Part Of MBBS Course
Education Minister Inaugurates Aligarh Muslim University Exam Centre Online
Pre Placement Offers Promising At IIT Bhubaneswar; Indicates Encouraging Placement Session
PM Modi To Inaugurate Rani Lakshmi Bai Central Agricultural University Buildings Today
PM Modi To Inaugurate Rani Lakshmi Bai Central Agricultural University
Image credit: Shutterstock
New Delhi:

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday will inaugurate college and administration buildings of the Rani Lakshmi Bai (RLB) Central Agricultural University in Uttar Pradesh's Jhansi, the Prime Minister''s Office (PMO) said.

PM Modi will inaugurate the buildings through remote video conference at 12:30 pm today.

The RLB Central Agriculture University is located in Jhansi and is a prominent institute of the Bundelkhand region.

The University has started its first academic session in 2014-15 and is offering undergraduate and postgraduate courses in agriculture, horticulture and forestry.

"It is currently operating from the Indian Grassland and Fodder Research Institute, Jhansi as the main buildings were getting ready," said the PMO.

The Prime Minister will also interact with students of the university during the event.

Prime Minister Modi on Friday said that this would improve the education infrastructure and contribute to cutting edge research in agriculture as well as further farmer welfare.

"At 12:30 pm tomorrow (on Saturday), the College and Administration Buildings of Rani Lakshmi Bai Central Agricultural University, Jhansi would be inaugurated. This would improve the education infrastructure and contribute to cutting edge research in agriculture as well as further farmer welfare," the Prime Minister had tweeted.

Click here for more Education News
Rani Lakshmi Bai Central Agricultural University Jhansi Education News PM Modi
.......................... Advertisement ..........................
Latest News
JEE Main, NEET 2020 Live Updates: 6 States File Review Petition In Supreme Court
Live | JEE Main, NEET 2020 Live Updates: 6 States File Review Petition In Supreme Court
Take Quick Decision, Little Time Left: Ashok Gehlot On JEE, NEET Exams
Take Quick Decision, Little Time Left: Ashok Gehlot On JEE, NEET Exams
JEE And NEET: Moved Supreme Court In View Of Health, Safety Of Students, Say Opposition Parties
JEE And NEET: Moved Supreme Court In View Of Health, Safety Of Students, Say Opposition Parties
Odisha Government To Provide Free Transport And Accommodation For JEE Main Aspirants: Chief Secretary
Odisha Government To Provide Free Transport And Accommodation For JEE Main Aspirants: Chief Secretary
Tripura Neighbourhood Classes Suspended, Other Modes Of Online Learning Continue
Tripura Neighbourhood Classes Suspended, Other Modes Of Online Learning Continue
.......................... Advertisement ..........................