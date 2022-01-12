PM Modi To Inaugurate National Youth Festival Today

  • Home
National Youth Festival 2022: On the occasion of the 159th birth anniversary of Swami Vivekananda, Prime Minister Narendra Modi will inaugurate and address the 25th National Youth Festival today, January 12.

Education | Edited by Bishal Kalita | Updated: Jan 12, 2022 8:31 am IST

PM Narendra Modi will inaugurate and address 25th National Youth Festival today
New Delhi:

On the occasion of the 159th birth anniversary of Swami Vivekananda, Prime Minister Narendra Modi will inaugurate and address the 25th National Youth Festival today, January 12.

PM Modi had invited suggestions from youth across the country for his speech. The Prime Minister may include some of the suggestions in his speech, the Prime Minister's office had said.

The event will be attended by youth representing every district of India.

National Youth Festival aims to galvanize, ignite, unite and activate the young citizenry towards nation-building, to unleash the true potential of the demographic dividend, an official statement said.

As part of the festival, a National Youth Summit will be organized on January 13, 2022, with an aim to bring diverse cultures of India and integrate them into a united thread of 'Ek Bharat, Shreshtha Bharat.

Idea exchange Youth Summit sessions will be held with homegrown and global icons and experts to disseminate knowledge and shape intellect, it added.

Meanwhile, the Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) has asked the affiliated schools to celebrate “National Youth Day” and the “Birth Anniversary of Swami Vivekananda” in online or offline mode.

“All Schools affiliated to CBSE may celebrate 12 January 2022 as “National Youth Day” and “Birth Anniversary of Swami Vivekananda” through online/offline mode,” the board said.

The board has asked schools to organise special assembly, debate or speeches and cultural programmes dedicated to Swami Vivekananda on the occasion.

