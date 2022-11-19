PM Modi To Inaugurate ‘Kashi Tamil Sangamam’ Today; Over 2,500 Delegates To Participate In Special Programmes

  • Home
IIT Madras and BHU are the knowledge partners for the ‘Kashi Tamil Sangamam’. During the inaugural programme today, the Prime Minister will interact with the delegates coming from Tamil Nadu.

Education | Written By Arpita Das | Updated: Nov 19, 2022 8:35 am IST

Prime Minister will inaugurate Kashi Tamil Sangamam today
New Delhi:

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will inaugurate the ‘Kashi Tamil Sangamam’ today, November 19, in Varanasi. The month-long programme has been organised to rediscover the bond of knowledge and ancient civilisational connections between Kashi and Tamil Nadu. In the ‘Kashi Tamil Sangamam’ more than 2,500 delegates from Tamil Nadu will participate in special programmes as a means to interact with local people of the same profession and interest. The delegates will also visit places of interest in and around Varanasi.

The Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) Madras along with Banaras Hindu University (BHU) are serving as the knowledge partner for the ‘Kashi Tamil Sangamam’. During the inaugural programme, the Prime Minister will interact with the delegates coming from Tamil Nadu.

The event will have several academic events and interactive sessions on different themes like literature, heritage, rural scenario, culture and identity among others. These sessions will be an opportunity for scholars, intellectuals and students from Kashi and Tamil Nadu to discuss and connect with each other and share their knowledge for mutual benefit.

There will be an exhibition by the Central Bureau of Communication focusing on the Tamil heroes of the Indian freedom struggle. Cultural programmes will also be held where over 700 artists will be performing various Tamil folk, tribal and classical dance forms and theatrical performances. Several artists from Tamil Nadu including prominent musician Illaiyaraja will perform at the inaugural ceremony.

The National Book Trust is planning to exhibit books on Tamil Nadu and Kashi at the event. A number of films on Tamil Nadu’s culture, heritage and art will also be screened. Moreover, there will be twenty stalls exhibiting Tamil Nadu’s handicrafts and handloom where about 132 products from Tamil Nadu will be put up. Ten stalls are also being set up to provide Tamil food to participants and guests.

The academic programmes will be attended by students from BHU and other higher education institutions. They will research the various sectors' comparative behaviours in the two places and note down their insights.

