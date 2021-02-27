PM Modi To Inaugurate ‘The India Toy Fair 2021’ Today

  • Home
Prime Minister Narendra Modi will inaugurate ‘The India Toy Fair 2021’ today, February 27, at 11 am via video conferencing. The Fair will be held from February 27 to March 2, 2021.

Education | Edited by Aarzoo Snigdha | Updated: Feb 27, 2021 9:25 am IST

New Delhi:

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will inaugurate ‘The India Toy Fair 2021’ today, February 27, at 11 am via video conferencing. The Fair will be held from February 27 to March 2, 2021. It aims to bring together all stakeholders including buyers, sellers, students, teachers, designers etc. on a virtual platform to create sustainable linkages and encourage dialogue for the overall development of the industry.

Through this platform, the government and the industry shall come together to discuss how India can be made the next global hub for manufacturing and sourcing of toys by way of attracting investments in the sector and promoting exports.

Over 1000 exhibitors from across 30 States and Union Territories will display their products in e-commerce enabled virtual exhibition. It will showcase traditional Indian toys as well as modern toys including electronic toys, plush toys, puzzles and games.

The fair will also host numerous webinars and panel discussions with eminent Indian and international speakers with proven capabilities in toy design and manufacturing.

For children, it is an opportunity to participate in a plethora of activities, including craft demonstrations on traditional toy-making and virtual visits to toy museums and factories.

In his Mann ki Baat address in August 2020, PM Modi had said that toys not only augment activity but also give flight to aspirations.

Noting the importance of toys in the holistic development of a child, the Prime Minister has earlier also emphasized boosting toy manufacturing in India.

PM Modi PM Narendra Modi
