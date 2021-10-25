PM Modi To Inaugurate 9 Medical Colleges In Uttar Pradesh Today

PM Modi will inaugurate the medical colleges from Siddharthnagar

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will inaugurate nine medical colleges in Uttar Pradesh at 10:30 am tomorrow, during a visit to the state. PM Modi will inaugurate the medical colleges from Siddharthnagar and launch the Pradhan Mantri Atmanirbhar Swasth Bharat Yojana in Varanasi, at around 1:15 pm, the Prime Minister’s Office (PMO) said.

Nine medical colleges to be inaugurated are situated in Siddharthnagar, Etah, Hardoi, Pratapgarh, Fatehpur, Deoria, Ghazipur, Mirzapur and Jaunpur districts.

While 8 Medical Colleges have been sanctioned under the Centrally Sponsored Scheme for “Establishment of new medical colleges attached with district/ referral hospitals”, one at Jaunpur has been made functional by the State Government through its own resources.

Leaving for Siddharthnagar and Varanasi. Today, India’s largest scheme to scale-up health infrastructure will be launched. Various medical colleges along with key development works will be inaugurated. pic.twitter.com/mY0RiZH7vU — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) October 25, 2021

As many as 700 MBBS seats will increase in this academic session in Uttar Pradesh after the inauguration of new medical colleges, Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath had earlier said.

PMASBY will be one of the largest pan-India schemes for strengthening healthcare infrastructure and will be in addition to the National Health Mission, the PMO said.

Under the centrally sponsored scheme, preference is given to underserved, backward and aspirational districts.

The scheme aims to increase the availability of health professionals, correct the existing geographical imbalance in the distribution of medical colleges and effectively utilize the existing infrastructure of district hospitals.

Under three phases of the scheme, 157 new medical colleges have been approved across the nation, out of which 63 medical colleges are already functional, the PMO said.