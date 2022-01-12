  • Home
  • Education
  • PM Modi To Inaugurate 11 Medical Colleges In Tamil Nadu Today

PM Modi To Inaugurate 11 Medical Colleges In Tamil Nadu Today

Along with the medical colleges, the Prime Minister will also inaugurate a new campus of Central Institute of Classical Tamil in Chennai today.

Education | Edited by Bishal Kalita | Updated: Jan 12, 2022 8:41 am IST

RELATED NEWS

D.Litt Row: Kerala Varsity VC Says He Was Being Careful With The Grammar And Spelling Of His Life
Jawaharlal Nehru University To Discuss Modalities Of Implementation Of CUCET In Academic Council Meeting
IGNOU Launches AICTE-Approved Virtual MBA Programme
Higher Educational Institutions Will Serve As Enablers In Indian Innovation: MoS Education Ministry
PM Modi To Virtually Inaugurate 11 Medical Colleges In Tamil Nadu Tomorrow
IIT Palakkad Technology IHub Foundation Launches ‘Oorja Grand Challenge’
PM Modi To Inaugurate 11 Medical Colleges In Tamil Nadu Today
PM Modi will inaugurate 11 medical colleges in Tamil Nadu today
New Delhi:

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will virtually inaugurate 11 medical colleges in Tamil Nadu today, January 12.

Along with the medical colleges, a new campus of Central Institute of Classical Tamil will also be inaugurated in Chennai.

The new medical colleges have been established at an estimated cost of about Rs 4,000 crore, of which around Rs 2,145 crore has been provided by the Centre and the rest by the Tamil Nadu government, according to an official statement.

The districts in which the new Medical Colleges are being established include Virudhunagar, Namakkal, Nilgiris, Tiruppur, Thiruvallur, Nagapattinam, Dindigul, Kallakurichi, Ariyalur, Ramanathapuram and Krishnagiri.

The new medical colleges, with a cumulative capacity of 1,450 seats, are being established under the centrally-sponsored scheme 'Establishing of New Medical Colleges attached with existing district/referral hospital'.

According to the Prime Minister's Office (PMO), MBBS seats have increased by 79.60 per cent (from 51,348 seats to 92,222 seats) and the number of PG seats have increased by 80.70 per cent (from 31,185 seats to 56,374 seats) during the last seven years.

The total medical seats before 2014 were around 82,500 and in the last seven years, a jump of around 80 per cent or 66,000 seats has taken place, the PMO said.

The total number of medical colleges (both government and private) has increased from 387 to 596, a jump of around 54 per cent, it said.

Click here for more Education News

With Inputs From ANI

Tamil Nadu government Prime Minister of India Narendra Modi
.......................... Advertisement ..........................
Latest News
PM Modi To Inaugurate National Youth Festival Today
PM Modi To Inaugurate National Youth Festival Today
MCC To Start Registrations For NEET PG 2021 Counselling From Today; Check Details
MCC To Start Registrations For NEET PG 2021 Counselling From Today; Check Details
D.Litt Row: Kerala Varsity VC Says He Was Being Careful With The Grammar And Spelling Of His Life
D.Litt Row: Kerala Varsity VC Says He Was Being Careful With The Grammar And Spelling Of His Life
Jawaharlal Nehru University To Discuss Modalities Of Implementation Of CUCET In Academic Council Meeting
Jawaharlal Nehru University To Discuss Modalities Of Implementation Of CUCET In Academic Council Meeting
IGNOU Launches AICTE-Approved Virtual MBA Programme
IGNOU Launches AICTE-Approved Virtual MBA Programme
.......................... Advertisement ..........................