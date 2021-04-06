PM Modi To Hold Pariksha Pe Charcha Tomorrow

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will interact with students, teachers and parents tomorrow at 7 pm as part of Pariksha Pe Charcha 2021.

Education | Written By Mridusmita Deka | Updated: Apr 6, 2021 1:04 pm IST | Source: Careers360

PM Modi To Hold <i>Pariksha Pe Charcha</i> Tomorrow
Pariksha Pe Charcha will be held on April 7 at 7 pm
New Delhi:

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will interact with students, teachers and parents tomorrow at 7 pm as part of Pariksha Pe Charcha 2021. In Pariksha Pe Charcha, the Prime Minister shares tips on exam stress and the interaction is aimed at ensuring that the students take the upcoming board and entrance exams in a relaxed manner.

While announcing the Pariksha Pe Charcha dates, PM Modi on April 5 said: “A new format, several interesting questions on a wide range of subjects and a memorable discussion with our brave Exam Warriors, parents and teachers. Watch ‘Pariksha Pe Charcha’ at 7 PM on 7th April.”

Unlike previous years, Prime Minister Narendra Modi's annual interaction with students 'Pariksha Pe Charcha' will be held online this year in view of the COVID-19 pandemic. The Prime Minister’s Pariksha Pe Charcha is held annually since 2018, where PM Modi goes live to interact with students and teachers. This year, over 10.39 lakh students have registered for PPC 2021. As per official data, over 2.62 lakh teachers and over 93,000 parents have also registered.

Winners of the PPC 2021 contest will get an opportunity to participate in the event along with the Prime Minister. They will receive certificates of appreciation and Pariksha Pe Charcha kits.

In 2020, Pariksha Pe Charcha was held in January 2020. "Pariksha Pe Charcha is the event closest to my heart. Thousands of schools from the entire country participate in this and I feel how the youth of the country think and what they want to do," the Prime Minister during the live interaction said last year.

