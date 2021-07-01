Prime Minister Narendra Modi greeted the community on CA Day 2021

Prime Minister Narendra Modi greeted the community on Chartered Accountants' Day and said it has a vital role in India's progress. CA Day is observed to mark the foundation day of the Institute of Chartered Accountants of India (ICAI), a statutory body established in 1949 under an act of Parliament.

PM Modi tweeted, "Greetings to all Chartered Accountants on CA Day. This community has a vital role in India's progress. I call upon all CAs to keep the focus on excellence so that Indian firms emerge as one of the best globally."

ICAI will launch a mobile app for students of Foundation, Intermediate and Final course students today, on the occasion of CA Day. The app can be downloaded by students from google play for android users. The mobile app “ICAI-BOS” will be expanded with other students’ services and other students’ portal at a regular interval in the second phase.

“The widespread adoption and use of mobile technologies have the potential to provides next generation interactive learning and innovative ways to improve quality services to the students and to establish a strong connect with them as well. It will also establish a connect with student fraternity as well. With this objective, the Board of Studies (Academic) is launching it Mobile App, namely, "ICAI-BOS" for CA students,” the official notice said.