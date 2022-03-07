  • Home
  • PM Modi Extends Best Wishes To Students, Staff Of Symbiosis International On Marking Their Golden Jubilee

PM Modi Extends Best Wishes To Students, Staff Of Symbiosis International On Marking Their Golden Jubilee

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday congratulated students of Symbiosis International on marking their Golden Jubilee and said that they have made a mark with their academic research, and national as well as created an international diversity on campus.

Mar 7, 2022

Prime Minister Narendra Modi inaugurated the Golden Jubilee celebration of Symbiosis University
New Delhi:

"Congratulations to Symbiosis International on marking their Golden Jubilee. They have made a mark with their academic research, and national as well as international diversity on campus. My best wishes to the staff, students and alumni for their future endeavours," tweeted PM Modi on Sunday.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi inaugurated the Golden Jubilee celebration of Symbiosis University, Pune on Sunday. He also inaugurated Symbiosis Arogya Dham. Governor Maharashtra Shri Bhagat Singh Koshiyari was among those present on the occasion.

Congratulating the students, faculty and alumni of Symbiosis on the occasion, The Prime Minister noted the motto of the institute 'Vasudhaiv Kutumbkam' and said that in the form of students from various countries, this modern institution is representing India's ancient tradition.

"Knowledge should spread far and wide, knowledge should become a medium to connect the whole world as one family, this has been our culture. I am glad that this tradition is still alive in our country," he added.

