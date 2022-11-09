PM Modi Enthusiastic About Kashi Tamil Sangamam; Says It Will Celebrate Tamil Language, Culture

Prime Minister enthusiastic about Kashi Tamil Sangamam; says it will be a celebration of cultures, Tamil language

The month-long 'Kashi Tamil Sangamam' programme is scheduled to be held in Varanasi between November 16 and December 19. Sharing his delight, Prime Minister Narendra Modi in a social media post said that he is enthusiastic about the Kashi Tamil Sangamam. PM Modi also added that this programme will be a celebration of the spirit of Ek Bharat Shreshtha Bharat, the beautiful Tamil language and culture. The Kashi Tamil Sangamam has been organised by the center to rediscover the bond of knowledge and ancient civilisational links between Kashi and Tamil Nadu.

“The Kashi Tamil Sangam is a programme I am particularly enthusiastic about,” PM Modi in a social media post said.

“It will be a celebration of the spirit of Ek Bharat Shreshtha Bharat and will also celebrate the beautiful Tamil language as well as culture,” the Prime Minister added.

The month-long programme will include interactive sessions, debates, and seminars on the ancient and traditional links between the two cultures.

The Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) Madras and Banaras Hindu University (BHU) will serve as knowledge partners for the Kashi Tamil Sangamam. As part of this month-long programme, people from Tamil Nadu belonging to 12 different clusters have been invited, which include Art, Literature, Spirituality, and Education to Varanasi as special guests.