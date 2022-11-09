  • Home
  • Education
  • PM Modi Enthusiastic About Kashi Tamil Sangamam; Says It Will Celebrate Tamil Language, Culture

PM Modi Enthusiastic About Kashi Tamil Sangamam; Says It Will Celebrate Tamil Language, Culture

The Kashi Tamil Sangamam has been organised by the center to rediscover the bond of knowledge and ancient civilisational links between Kashi and Tamil Nadu and will be held from November 16 to December 19.

Education | Edited by Mridusmita Deka | Updated: Nov 9, 2022 9:18 pm IST

RELATED NEWS

Kashi Tamil Sangamam: Railways To Ferry Over 2,000 Students From Tamil Nadu To Varanasi
Apply For IIT Kanpur’s eMasters Programme In Power Sector Regulation, Economics, Management By November 12
IIT Gandhinagar Gets Eat Right Campus Award With 5-Star FSSAI Rating
IGNOU In Partnership With ICCR, CHD To Offer Online Hindi Awareness Course For Foreign Nationals
DU NCWEB Third Cut-Off List 2022 Out; Direct Link
DU To Organise 3-Day International Conference Starting Tomorrow; Vice-President Jagdeep Dhankhar To Inaugurate
PM Modi Enthusiastic About Kashi Tamil Sangamam; Says It Will Celebrate Tamil Language, Culture
Prime Minister enthusiastic about Kashi Tamil Sangamam; says it will be a celebration of cultures, Tamil language
New Delhi:

The month-long 'Kashi Tamil Sangamam' programme is scheduled to be held in Varanasi between November 16 and December 19. Sharing his delight, Prime Minister Narendra Modi in a social media post said that he is enthusiastic about the Kashi Tamil Sangamam. PM Modi also added that this programme will be a celebration of the spirit of Ek Bharat Shreshtha Bharat, the beautiful Tamil language and culture. The Kashi Tamil Sangamam has been organised by the center to rediscover the bond of knowledge and ancient civilisational links between Kashi and Tamil Nadu.

“The Kashi Tamil Sangam is a programme I am particularly enthusiastic about,” PM Modi in a social media post said.

ALSO READ || Kashi Tamil Sangamam: Railways To Ferry Over 2,000 Students From Tamil Nadu To Varanasi

“It will be a celebration of the spirit of Ek Bharat Shreshtha Bharat and will also celebrate the beautiful Tamil language as well as culture,” the Prime Minister added.

The month-long programme will include interactive sessions, debates, and seminars on the ancient and traditional links between the two cultures.

The Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) Madras and Banaras Hindu University (BHU) will serve as knowledge partners for the Kashi Tamil Sangamam. As part of this month-long programme, people from Tamil Nadu belonging to 12 different clusters have been invited, which include Art, Literature, Spirituality, and Education to Varanasi as special guests.

Click here for more Education News
Education News PM Modi
.......................... Advertisement ..........................
Latest News
UP NEET UG Counselling 2022 Round-1 Seat Allotment Result Out; Download Allotment Letter By November 11
UP NEET UG Counselling 2022 Round-1 Seat Allotment Result Out; Download Allotment Letter By November 11
Maharashtra MHT CET Provisional Allotment Result For CAP Round 3 Out; Direct Link Here
Maharashtra MHT CET Provisional Allotment Result For CAP Round 3 Out; Direct Link Here
Kashi Tamil Sangamam: Railways To Ferry Over 2,000 Students From Tamil Nadu To Varanasi
Kashi Tamil Sangamam: Railways To Ferry Over 2,000 Students From Tamil Nadu To Varanasi
Bihar Board Begins BSEB Class 12 Intermediate Registrations For 2024 Exams; Details On Application Process
Bihar Board Begins BSEB Class 12 Intermediate Registrations For 2024 Exams; Details On Application Process
Apply For IIT Kanpur’s eMasters Programme In Power Sector Regulation, Economics, Management By November 12
Apply For IIT Kanpur’s eMasters Programme In Power Sector Regulation, Economics, Management By November 12
.......................... Advertisement ..........................