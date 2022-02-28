  • Home
Feb 28, 2022

PM Modi, Education Minister Pay Tribute To CV Raman On National Science Day
National Science Day 2022: Prime Minister Narendra Modi today greeted the nation on the occasion of National Science Day and called for reaffirming commitment towards leveraging the power of science for human progress.

"National Science Day greetings to all scientists and science enthusiasts. Let us reaffirm our commitment towards fulfilling our collective scientific responsibility and leveraging the power of science for human progress," the prime minister tweeted.

The prime minister also shared a clip from his 'Mann ki Baat' broadcast on Sunday in which he talked about National Science Day.

“Greetings to all scientists on National Science Day! This day marks the discovery of the #RamanEffect by the distinguished scientist Sir #CVRaman. Science plays a paramount role in the progress and technological advancement of any country,” VIce President of India M Venkaiah Naidu tweeted.

“Greetings to India’s scientific community and science enthusiasts on #NationalScienceDay. Today, let us reaffirm our commitment towards fulfilling our collective responsibility in making our children more curious and inculcating a scientific temper in our youth,” Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan Tweeted.

National Science Day is observed on February 28 to recognise the contributions of scientists towards the development of the country. On this day, in 1928, Indian Physicist Chandrasekhara Venkata Raman discovered the Raman Effect, for which he won the 1930 Nobel Prize in Physics.

The theme of National Science Day 2022 is ‘Integrated Approach in Science and Technology for Sustainable Future’.

