PM Modi To Be Chief Guest At IIT Kanpur Convocation, 3 Will Receive Honorary Doctorate Degrees

The Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) Kanpur will host its 54th Convocation on December 28, 2021. The IIT Kanpur convocation will be held in hybrid mode this year.

Education | Edited by Mridusmita Deka | Updated: Dec 24, 2021 4:44 pm IST

IIT Kanpur 54th convocation on Dec 28
New Delhi:

The Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) Kanpur will host its 54th Convocation on December 28, 2021. The IIT Kanpur convocation will be held in hybrid mode this year. Prime Minister Narendra Modi will be the chief guest and Governor of Uttar Pradesh, Anandiben Patel; Union Minister of Education, Skill Development and Entrepreneurship, Dharmendra Pradhan, and Chief Minister of Uttar Pradesh, Yogi Adityanath will be present as the guests of honour.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will present the major awards of the convocation, an IIT Kanpur statement said.

As part of the 54th IIT Kanpur convocation, the institute will confer honorary doctorate degrees to Professor Rohini M Godbole, Senapathy ‘Kris’ Gopalakrishnan and Pt Ajoy Chakrabarty.

This year, President’s Gold Medal will be awarded to Mr. Abhyuday Pandey for ‘best academic performance’, Director’s Gold Medal (4-year UG Program) to Ms. Vasundhara Rakesh for ‘outstanding all-round achievement and leadership’, Director’s Gold Medal (5-year UG program) to Nivedita for ‘outstanding all-round achievement and leadership’, and Ratan Swarup Memorial Prize to Yash Maheshwari for ‘best all-rounder’.

The convocation will see 1,723 students receiving their degrees. A total of 80 prizes and medals will be given in the second session of the convocation later in the day. Further, a total of 21 students will be awarded the Outstanding PhD Thesis Award in the second session of the convocation.

Inviting suggestions from students of IIT Kanpur, other IITs and the vast IIT alumni network spread globally for the PM's speech, the Prime Minister on December 22, took to social media and said he is looking forward to being at the institute on December 28.

