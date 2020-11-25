PM Modi To Attend Lucknow University’s Centennial Foundation Day Celebrations Today

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will attend the centennial foundation day celebrations of the University of Lucknow today, November 25. PM Modi will join the event via video conferencing at 5:30 pm.

Established in 1920, Lucknow University is celebrating its centennial (100th) year in 2020.

PM Modi will also release a special commemorative postal stamp on the occasion.

The Lucknow University was established in 1920 and is celebrating its centennial (100th) year.

“At 5:30 PM this evening, will be addressing the Centennial Foundation Day of the University of Lucknow. The University is a reputed centre of learning and its students have gone on to excel in a wide range of areas. Do join the LIVE programme,” PM Modi said on social media.

At 5:30 PM this evening, will be addressing the Centennial Foundation Day of the University of Lucknow. The University is a reputed centre of learning and its students have gone on to excel in a wide range of areas. Do join the LIVE programme. — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) November 25, 2020

PM Modi will attend the celebration of Centennial Foundation Day of University of Lucknow on November 25, 2020 at 5:30 pm via video conferencing, a statement from the Prime Minister's Office said.

The prime minister will unveil the university's centennial commemorative coin on the occasion, a statement from the Prime Minister's Office said. PM Modi will also release a special commemorative postal stamp issued by India Post and its special cover during the event.

Defence Minister Rajnath Singh, Uttar Pradesh Governor Anandiben Patel and Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath will also be present on the occasion.