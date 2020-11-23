  • Home
  • Education
  • Lucknow University: Narendra Modi To Attend Centennial Foundation Day

Lucknow University: Narendra Modi To Attend Centennial Foundation Day

Lucknow University Centennial Foundation Day: Defence Minister Rajnath Singh, Uttar Pradesh Governor Anandiben Patel and Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath will also be present on the occasion.

Education | Press Trust of India | Updated: Nov 23, 2020 2:13 pm IST | Source: PTI

RELATED NEWS

Lucknow University Releases Rules For Promotion Of Second, Fourth Semester Students
Lucknow University Releases Guidelines For Final Semester Exams In MCQ Format
Lucknow University Announces Exam Dates For Final Year PG, UG Courses
Lucknow University Students Move High Court Against Varsity’s Plan To Hold Exams Amid Pandemic
Lucknow University Releases Revised Dates For UG, PG Exams
Lucknow University Extends UG, PG Application Date Till June 30
Lucknow University: Narendra Modi To Attend Centennial Foundation Day
Lucknow University: Narendra Modi To Attend Centennial Foundation Day
New Delhi:

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will attend the Centennial Foundation Day celebration of the University of Lucknow and release a special commemorative postal stamp on the occasion via video conferencing on Wednesday.

The Lucknow University was established in 1920 and is celebrating its centennial (100th) year.

PM Modi will attend the celebration of Centennial Foundation Day of University of Lucknow on November 25, 2020 at 5:30 pm via video conferencing, a statement from the Prime Minister's Office said.

The prime minister will unveil the university's centennial commemorative coin on the occasion, it said. PM Modi will also release a special commemorative postal stamp issued by India Post and its special cover during the event.

Defence Minister Rajnath Singh, Uttar Pradesh Governor Anandiben Patel and Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath will also be present on the occasion.

Click here for more Education News
University of Lucknow, Lucknow Education News PM Modi
.......................... Advertisement ..........................
Latest News
IIT Mandi Improves Intake Of Girl Students In B.Tech; Up By 20% From 2019
IIT Mandi Improves Intake Of Girl Students In B.Tech; Up By 20% From 2019
IISc Bangalore Invites Online Application For PhD Programmes
IISc Bangalore Invites Online Application For PhD Programmes
GCET 2020 Counselling From Today; Know Documents Required, Procedure
GCET 2020 Counselling From Today; Know Documents Required, Procedure
COVID-19: Ahead Of Reopening Of Schools In Pune, 17 Teachers Test Positive
COVID-19: Ahead Of Reopening Of Schools In Pune, 17 Teachers Test Positive
MCC NEET Counselling 2020: Round 2 Registration Ends Today
MCC NEET Counselling 2020: Round 2 Registration Ends Today
.......................... Advertisement ..........................