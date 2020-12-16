Prime Minister Narendra Modi To Attend Aligarh Muslim University's Centenary Celebrations

  • Home
Prime Minister Narendra Modi will be the chief guest at the centenary celebrations of the Aligarh Muslim University via video link on December 22, an official statement said.

Education | Press Trust of India | Updated: Dec 16, 2020 5:15 pm IST | Source: PTI

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will be the chief guest at the centenary celebrations of the Aligarh Muslim University via video link on December 22, an official statement said. Prime Minister Modi will attend the online function along with Union Education Minister Ramesh Pokhriyal Nishank, it said.

Extending his gratitude to the Prime Minister, AMU Vice-Chancellor Professor Tariq Mansoor said the AMU community is thankful for his acceptance to participate in the celebrations marking 100 years of the university.

