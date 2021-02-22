PM Modi To Inaugurate Engineering College In Assam Today

  • Home
Feb 22, 2021

Image credit: Twitter – @DrRPNishank
New Delhi:

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will today inaugurate the Dhemaji Engineering College in Assam and lay the foundation stone of Sualkuchi Engineering College.

PM Modi is visiting Assam today and he will launch several development projects across the state including the two educational institutions.

“These development works will bring an era of prosperity for the people of Assam,” PM Modi tweeted.

The Dhemaji Engineering College has been built on 276 bighas of land, at the cost of about Rs 45 Crore.

This will be the seventh government Engineering college in the state and will offer BTech programmes in Civil, Mechanical and Computer Science.

The Sualkuchi Engineering College, whose foundation stone will be laid, will be built on 116 bighas of land at a cost of about Rs 55 crore.

Read || PM Modi To Inaugurate Dr Syama Prasad Mookerjee Institute At IIT Kharagpur Tuesday

“It is always special to be in Assam. Tomorrow, 22nd February, I will once again have the opportunity to interact with the people of Assam at a public meeting in Dhemaji. At the programme, various development works will be launched,” PM Modi tweeted yesterday.

On February 7, Prime Minister Narendra Modi laid the foundation for two new medical colleges in Biswanath Chariali and Charaideo. PM Modi also inaugurated the state government’s road project ''Assam Mala''.

