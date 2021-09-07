PM Modi Addresses Shikshak Parv; Inaugurates Sign Language Dictionary, Other Educational Initiatives

PM Modi addresses Shikshak Parv

Prime Minister Narendra Modi has addressed the inaugural ceremony of Shikshak Parv Conclave today, September 7. The Prime Minister also has launched several initiatives as part of the Shikshak Parv conclave. PM Modi has launched Indian Sign Language Dictionary, Talking Books, School Quality Assurance and Assessment Framework of CBSE, NISHTHA teachers’ training programme for NIPUN Bharat and Vidyanjai Portal.

While the Indian Sign Language Dictionary is audio and text embedded sign language video for the hearing impaired, in conformity with Universal Design of Learning, Talking Books are audio books for the visually impaired.

The School Quality Assurance and Assessment Framework of CBSE, NISHTHA teachers' training programme for NIPUN Bharat and Vidyanjali portal will facilitate education volunteers, donors, CSR contributors for school development.

While launching these programmes, Prime Minister Narendra Modi said: "You all are aware that for the progress of any country, education should not only be inclusive but should also be equitable. That is why today the country is making technology like Talking Books and Audio Books a part of education."

Along with Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan, and Chairman of the NEP Committee Dr K Kasturirangan were also present during the inaugural ceremony of Shikshak Parv.

The theme of 'Shikshak Parv-2021' is 'Quality and Sustainable Schools: Learnings from Schools in India'. Its celebration seeks to encourage innovative practices to ensure not only continuity of education at all levels but to improve quality, inclusive practices and sustainability in schools across the country as well. The conclave will continue till September 17, 2021.