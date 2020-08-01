PM Modi To Address Grand Finale Of Smart India Hackathon Today, Check Details Here

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will interact with the finalists of Smart India Hackathon today.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will interact with the finalists of Smart India Hackathon today. The grand finale of the hackathon will be addressed by the Prime Minister on Saturday via video conferencing. As per the official directive, the PM will be live from 4:30 pm onwards and also interact with students on the occasion.

“Young India is filled with talent! The grand finale of the Smart India Hackathon 2020 showcases this very spirit of innovation and excellence. On 1st August at 4:30 PM, looking forward to interacting with the finalists of the Hackathon and knowing more about their works,” PM Modi said in a tweet.

Smart India Hackathon is conducted by the Ministry of Human Resource Development’s Innovation Cell annually. It is a nationwide initiative to provide a platform to the students aiming to solve issues faced by the majority of people in their daily lives, and thus inculcate a culture of product innovation and a mindset of problem-solving.

It is being conducted every year since 2017 in two formats, i.e., SIH Software and SIH Hardware Editions.

Smart India Hackathon was conducted at various nodal centres, where participating students, mentors and industry representatives used to gather to think upon a solution on select problems. But, due to the coronavirus outbreak, this year, SIH is being conducted online.

More than 10,000 students will be competing to solve 243 problem statements from 37 central government departments, 17 state governments and 20 industries. KLETU is the host to the problem statements given by the Department of Information Technology and Bio-Technology, Karnataka, and the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare.

The winner of each problem statement will be awarded a cash prize of ₹ 1 lakh.

According to the official statement, "The grand finale of the software edition this year is being organised online by connecting all the participants throughout the nation over an especially-built advanced platform. More than 10,000 students will be competing to solve 243 problem statements from 37 central government departments, 17 state governments and 20 industries."

Nearly 42,000 students participated in the first edition of Smart India Hackathon in 2017. The students participating increased to 1 lakh in 2018 and to 2 lakh in 2019.