PM Modi To Address Event On July 29 To Mark One Year Of New NEP

"The prime minister will address the event on completion of one year of the NEP. He is likely talk about the progress made so far on implementation of the policy and will also share a roadmap for projects in the pipeline and their timelines," a source said.

Education | Press Trust of India | Updated: Jul 26, 2021 6:49 pm IST | Source: PTI

Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan will also address the online event (PTI file)
New Delhi:

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will address an event on July 29 to mark one year of the new National Education Policy (NEP), according to sources.

"The prime minister will address the event on completion of one year of the NEP. He is likely talk about the progress made so far on implementation of the policy and will also share a roadmap for projects in the pipeline and their timelines," a source said.

Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan will also address the online event.

The NEP approved by the Union Cabinet last year at a meeting presided by Prime Minister Modi replaced the National Policy on Education framed in 1986.

It is aimed at paving the way for transformational reforms in school and higher education systems to make India a global knowledge superpower.

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by Careers360 staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)

