  • Home
  • Education
  • PM Modi To Address Conclave On National Education Policy Tomorrow

PM Modi To Address Conclave On National Education Policy Tomorrow

NEP 2020: Prime Minister Narendra Modi will deliver the inaugural address at the Conclave on 'Transformational Reforms in Higher Education under National Education Policy' tomorrow.

Education | Edited by Anisha Kumari | Updated: Aug 6, 2020 2:44 pm IST

RELATED NEWS

What Is The JEE Main 2020 Dress Code? Check Here
Madras High Court Asks State To Distribute Eggs, Sanitary Napkins To Students Till Schools Reopen
Private Schools Can Collect Tuition Fees, Says Gujarat High Court
Delhi High Court Directs DU To Provide Scribes To Visually Impaired Students For Online Exams
Punjab To Give 1.78 Lakh Smartphones To Class 12 Students By November
Unlock 3: Assam Frames Guidelines For Reopening Schools, Seeks Suggestions From Stakeholders
PM Modi To Address Conclave On National Education Policy Tomorrow
PM Modi will address conclave on Transformational Reforms in Higher Education under National Education Policy (file photo)
New Delhi:

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will deliver the inaugural address at the Conclave on 'Transformational Reforms in Higher Education under National Education Policy' tomorrow, i.e. August 7, 2020. The PM will deliver his address through video conference.

The conclave is being organized by the University Grants Commission and Ministry of Human Resource Development (MHRD).

The conclave will have sessions discussing different aspects of higher education covered under the National Education Policy, 2020. Some of the aspects which would be covered include Holistic, Multidisciplinary and Futuristic education, Quality Research, and Equitable use of technology for better reach in Education.

Union Education Minister Ramesh Pokhriyal 'Nishank', Union Minister of State for HRD Sanjay Dhotre will also participate in the conclave.

Speakers at the conclave include members of the Committee for Draft NEP, UGC Chairman, AICTE Chairman, UGC Secretary, VCs, Directors, and Principals from eminent institutes, universities and colleges.

The programme will be streamed live on the HRD Ministry's Facebook page, Social media handles and YouTube channel of UGC, and PIB YouTube channel. The conclave will also be broadcasted on DD News.

National Education Policy 2020 was approved in the Cabinet on July 29. The policy outlines some major changes in the school and higher education system. One of the major changes introduced in the policy is the shift from 10+2 framework of education to 5+3+3+4 years with a strong base of Early Childhood Care and Education (ECCE) from age 3.

In Higher Education, the policy introduces phasing out the system of 'affiliated colleges' over a period of 15 years through a system of "graded autonomy", no hard distinction between streams to encourage multi-disciplinary choices, and a focus on research and research-driven universities.

Click here for more Education News
AICTE PM Modi University Grants Commission (UGC) National Education Policy (NEP) Prime Minister Narendra Modi New Education Policy (NEP)
.......................... Advertisement ..........................
Latest News
Independence Day 2020: Education Ministry And MyGov To Organise Essay Competition For School Students
Independence Day 2020: Education Ministry And MyGov To Organise Essay Competition For School Students
Delhi High Court Defers Hearing On Two Pleas Against DU Online Open Book Exam
Delhi High Court Defers Hearing On Two Pleas Against DU Online Open Book Exam
What Is The JEE Main 2020 Dress Code? Check Here
What Is The JEE Main 2020 Dress Code? Check Here
IGNOU Starts Certificate Programme In Solid Waste Management
IGNOU Starts Certificate Programme In Solid Waste Management
Madras High Court Asks State To Distribute Eggs, Sanitary Napkins To Students Till Schools Reopen
Madras High Court Asks State To Distribute Eggs, Sanitary Napkins To Students Till Schools Reopen
.......................... Advertisement ..........................