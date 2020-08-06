PM Modi will address conclave on Transformational Reforms in Higher Education under National Education Policy (file photo)

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will deliver the inaugural address at the Conclave on 'Transformational Reforms in Higher Education under National Education Policy' tomorrow, i.e. August 7, 2020. The PM will deliver his address through video conference.

The conclave is being organized by the University Grants Commission and Ministry of Human Resource Development (MHRD).

The conclave will have sessions discussing different aspects of higher education covered under the National Education Policy, 2020. Some of the aspects which would be covered include Holistic, Multidisciplinary and Futuristic education, Quality Research, and Equitable use of technology for better reach in Education.

Union Education Minister Ramesh Pokhriyal 'Nishank', Union Minister of State for HRD Sanjay Dhotre will also participate in the conclave.

Speakers at the conclave include members of the Committee for Draft NEP, UGC Chairman, AICTE Chairman, UGC Secretary, VCs, Directors, and Principals from eminent institutes, universities and colleges.

The programme will be streamed live on the HRD Ministry's Facebook page, Social media handles and YouTube channel of UGC, and PIB YouTube channel. The conclave will also be broadcasted on DD News.

National Education Policy 2020 was approved in the Cabinet on July 29. The policy outlines some major changes in the school and higher education system. One of the major changes introduced in the policy is the shift from 10+2 framework of education to 5+3+3+4 years with a strong base of Early Childhood Care and Education (ECCE) from age 3.

In Higher Education, the policy introduces phasing out the system of 'affiliated colleges' over a period of 15 years through a system of "graded autonomy", no hard distinction between streams to encourage multi-disciplinary choices, and a focus on research and research-driven universities.