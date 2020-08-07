The conclave is being organised by the University Grants Commission and Ministry of Education.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will address a Conclave on National Education Policy (NEP 2020) today through live video conference. The conclave, 'Transformational Reforms in Higher Education under National Education Policy', is being organised by the University Grants Commission and Ministry of Education.

Education Minister Ramesh Pokhriyal ‘Nishank’ and Union Minister of State for Education Sanjay Dhotre will also be present on the occasion. Chairmen of the University Grants Commission, All India Council of Technical Education, UGC Secretary, Vice Chancellors of Universities, Directors, Members of the Committee for Draft National Education Policy and Principals from eminent institutes, universities and colleges will be among the dignitaries at the Conclave.

"Union Minister for HRD Ramesh Pokhriyal, Union Minister of State Sanjay Dhotre would also be participating in the event. A number of dignitaries, including the chairman and members, committee for the draft NEP as well as eminent academicians and scientists will speak on different aspects of the National Education Policy," an official statement said.

The new National Education Policy was approved in the Cabinet on July 29. It replaces 34-year-old National Policy on Education framed in 1986 and is aimed at paving the way for transformational reforms in school and higher education systems to make India a global knowledge superpower.

The conclave will have sessions discussing different aspects of higher education covered under the National Education Policy, 2020. Some of the aspects which would be covered include Holistic, Multidisciplinary and Futuristic education, Quality Research, and Equitable use of technology for better reach in Education.