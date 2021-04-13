PM Modi To Address Association Of Indian Universities’ 95th Annual Meet Tomorrow

  • Home
Prime Minister Narendra Modi will address the Association of Indian Universities’ 95th annual meet and National Seminar of Vice-Chancellors on April 14, 2021, at 11 AM through video conferencing.

Education | Edited by Aarzoo Snigdha | Updated: Apr 13, 2021 11:54 am IST

New Delhi:

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will address the Association of Indian Universities’ 95th annual meet and National Seminar of Vice-Chancellors on April 14, 2021, at 11 AM through video conferencing. PM Modi will also launch four books related to Dr BR Ambedkar, authored by Kishor Makwana. The event is being hosted by Dr Babasaheb Ambedkar Open University, Ahmedabad.

Governor and Chief Minister of Gujarat and Union Education Minister will also be present on the occasion.

A National Seminar of Vice-Chancellors on the theme 'Implementing National Educational Policy-2020 to Transform Higher Education in India' is also being organised during the annual meet. It aims to work out implementation strategies for the recently launched National Education Policy− 2020 with a clear-cut action plan on effectively implementing the policy in the interest of its primary stakeholders, the students.

The annual meet will also commemorate and celebrate the 96th foundation day of AIU, established in 1925 under the patronage of stalwarts like Dr Sarvepalli Radhakrishnan and Dr Shyama Prasad Mukherjee.

Association of Indian Universities (AIU), a premier apex body of higher education in the country, is conducting its 95th annual meet this year on April 14 and 15, 2021. The meet is an occasion for AIU to showcase its past year's achievements, present its financial statement and delineate the scheme of activities for the forthcoming year. It is also a platform to inform the members about the recommendations of Zonal Vice-Chancellors Meets and other discussions conducted throughout the year.

PM Modi will release the following four books based on Baba Saheb Bhimrao Ambedkar's life, written by Kishor Makwana:

  • Dr Ambedkar Jivan Darshan
  • Dr Ambedkar Vyakti Darshan
  • Dr Ambedkar Rashtra Darshan
  • Dr Ambedkar Aayam Darshan
