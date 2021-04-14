PM Modi To Address 95th Annual Meet Of Association Of Indian Universities Today

PM Narendra Modi will address the Association of Indian Universities’ annual meet today

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will address the 95th annual meet of Association of Indian Universities (AIU) and National Seminar of Vice Chancellors today, April 14, at 11 am through video conferencing. The Prime Minister will also launch four books based on the life of Baba Saheb Bhimrao Ambedkar and authored by Kishor Makwana.

Apart from PM Modi, Governor, Chief Minister of Gujarat and Union Education Minister will also be present on the occasion. The event is being hosted by Dr Babasaheb Ambedkar Open University, Ahmedabad.

The annual meet, as per a PMO statement, will also commemorate and celebrate the 96th foundation day of AIU. AIU was established in 1925 under the patronage of stalwarts like Dr Sarvepalli Radhakrishnan and Dr Shyama Prasad Mukherjee.

The meet is an occasion for AIU to showcase its past year's achievements, present its financial statement and delineate the scheme of activities for the forthcoming year. It is also a platform to inform the members about the recommendations of Zonal Vice Chancellors Meets and other discussions conducted throughout the year.

A National Seminar of Vice Chancellors is also being organised. The theme of the National Seminar is 'Implementing National Educational Policy 2020 to Transform Higher Education in India'. It aims to work out implementation strategies for the recently launched National Education Policy 2020 with a clear-cut action plan on effectively implementing the policy in the interest of its primary stakeholders and the students.