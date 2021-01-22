Live Updates: PM Narendra Modi To Address Convocation Of Tezpur University Today
Tezpur University Convocation: Prime Minister Narendra Modi will virtually address the outgoing students of Tezpur University, Assam, today, at 10:30 am.
Prime Minister Narendra Modi will today address the students of Tezpur University, Assam, during the 18th convocation ceremony of the central university. The event will begin at 10:30 am. PM Modi on Tuesday said that it will be a great opportunity to interact with the youth of Assam and North East.
“I will address the convocation of Tezpur University tomorrow, January 22, at 10:30 am. This is a great opportunity to interact with the bright youngsters of Assam and North East,” PM Modi said on social media.
কাইলৈ, ২২ জানুৱাৰীৰ পুৱা ১০.৩০ বজাত মই তেজপুৰ বিশ্ববিদ্যালয়ৰ সমাৱৰ্তন সম্বোধন কৰিম। এয়া অসম আৰু উত্তৰ পূৰ্বাঞ্চলৰ উদ্দীপ্ত নৱপ্ৰজন্মৰ সৈতে মত বিনিময় কৰাৰ এক উত্তম সুযোগ।— Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) January 21, 2021
The convocation will be held both virtually and in-person, following COVID-19 related guidelines. The university had previously released guidelines for attending the convocation ceremony.
Only PhD scholars and toppers will receive their degrees and gold medals in-person. The remaining outgoing students of Tezpur University will get their degrees and diplomas virtually.
A total of 1,218 students will receive their degrees and diplomas in the 18th convocation.
Follow Tezpur University 18th Convocation Live Updates Here
Live updates
1,218 students to receive degrees, diplomas
A total of 1,218 students will receive their degrees and diplomas during the 18th convocation of Tezpur University. The event will be held in a mixed mode -- PhD scholars and toppers will receive their degrees and gold medals in-person and the remaining outgoing students will receive their degrees virtually.
Where to watch
PM Modi's address at Tezpur University's 18th convocation will be available on his Twitter handle. Follow live updates here.
