  • Home
  • Education
  • Live Updates: PM Narendra Modi To Address Convocation Of Tezpur University Today
Live

Live Updates: PM Narendra Modi To Address Convocation Of Tezpur University Today

Tezpur University Convocation: Prime Minister Narendra Modi will virtually address the outgoing students of Tezpur University, Assam, today, at 10:30 am.

Education | Edited by Bishal Kalita | Updated: Jan 22, 2021 10:00 am IST | Source: Careers360

RELATED NEWS

PM Narendra Modi To Virtually Address Convocation Of Tezpur University Today
Prime Minister To Virtually Address Convocation Of Tezpur University
COVID-19: Tezpur University Cancels Entrance Exams (TUEE 2020) For Integrated Courses And PhD
IIM Calcutta Students Win Best Teams Awards At X-Culture 2020
Academician Sanjiv Mittal Appointed New Vice Chancellor Of Odisha University
Maharshi Dayanand University Releases Admission Schedule For MPhil, PhD Courses In Commerce
Live Updates: PM Narendra Modi To Address Convocation Of Tezpur University Today
PM Narendra Modi To Address Convocation Of Tezpur University Today At 10:30 AM
Image credit: Shutterstock
New Delhi:

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will today address the students of Tezpur University, Assam, during the 18th convocation ceremony of the central university. The event will begin at 10:30 am. PM Modi on Tuesday said that it will be a great opportunity to interact with the youth of Assam and North East.

“I will address the convocation of Tezpur University tomorrow, January 22, at 10:30 am. This is a great opportunity to interact with the bright youngsters of Assam and North East,” PM Modi said on social media.

The convocation will be held both virtually and in-person, following COVID-19 related guidelines. The university had previously released guidelines for attending the convocation ceremony.

Only PhD scholars and toppers will receive their degrees and gold medals in-person. The remaining outgoing students of Tezpur University will get their degrees and diplomas virtually.

A total of 1,218 students will receive their degrees and diplomas in the 18th convocation.

Follow Tezpur University 18th Convocation Live Updates Here

Live updates

Tezpur University Convocation: Prime Minister Narendra Modi will virtually address the outgoing students of Tezpur University, Assam, today, at 10:30 am. The convocation will be held both virtually and in-person, following COVID-19 related guidelines. The university had previously released guidelines for attending the convocation ceremony.

10:00 AM IST
Jan. 22, 2021



09:53 AM IST
Jan. 22, 2021

1,218 students to receive degrees, diplomas

A total of 1,218 students will receive their degrees and diplomas during the 18th convocation of Tezpur University. The event will be held in a mixed mode -- PhD scholars and toppers will receive their degrees and gold medals in-person and the remaining outgoing students will receive their degrees virtually. 

09:42 AM IST
Jan. 22, 2021

Where to watch

PM Modi's address at  Tezpur University's 18th convocation will be available on his Twitter handle. Follow live updates here. 

Click here for more Education News
Tezpur University, Tezpur PM Modi PM Narendra Modi
.......................... Advertisement ..........................
Latest News
PM Narendra Modi To Virtually Address Convocation Of Tezpur University Today
PM Narendra Modi To Virtually Address Convocation Of Tezpur University Today
AP EAMCET Counselling 2020: Round 2 Option Entry Begins, Here’s Direct Link
AP EAMCET Counselling 2020: Round 2 Option Entry Begins, Here’s Direct Link
SNAP 2020 Result Declared; What’s Next
SNAP 2020 Result Declared; What’s Next
Haryana Extends Deadline For PG Admission Till January 25 To Fill Vacant Seats
Haryana Extends Deadline For PG Admission Till January 25 To Fill Vacant Seats
JEE Advanced 2021 Syllabus, Mock Test Released; Direct Links Here
JEE Advanced 2021 Syllabus, Mock Test Released; Direct Links Here
.......................... Advertisement ..........................