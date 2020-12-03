Prime Minister Narendra Modi To Address IIT 2020 Global Summit Tomorrow

  • Home
Prime Minister Narendra Modi will deliver a keynote address at the IIT 2020 global summit tomoorw. The theme of this year's global summit of IIT is 'The Future is Now'.

Education | Press Trust of India | Updated: Dec 3, 2020 11:10 pm IST | Source: PTI

New Delhi:

The Prime Minister Narendra Modi will deliver the keynote address at the IIT 2020 global summit on Friday. The theme of this year's summit is 'The Future is Now'. The IIT 2020 Global Summit is organised by the PanIIT USA. The PanIIT's meet will focus on issues like global economy, technology, innovation, health, habitat conservation and universal education, the Prime Minister's Office said.

The PanIIT USA is an organisation that is more than 20 years old. Since 2003, it has been organising this conference and inviting speakers from different sectors, including industry, academia, and government. The PanIIT USA is run by an all-volunteer team of IIT alumni, the PMO said.

While inviting all to attend the IIT Global Summit, the Education Minister Ramesh Pokhriyal 'Nishank' earlier today in his micro-blogging site, Twitter also posted: "Hon'ble Prime Minister of India Narendra Modi Ji will be e-inaugurating the IIT2020 Global Summit tomorrow at 9.30 PM IST."

"Join the discussion on crafting a resilient path to global sustainability through innovation," the Education Minister added.

