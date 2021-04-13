Prime Minister To Address Association Of Indian Universities Annual Meet, VC Seminar On Wednesday

  • Home
Education | Press Trust of India | Updated: Apr 13, 2021 9:24 pm IST | Source: PTI

Prime Minister will address Association of Indian Universities
New Delhi:

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will address the Association of Indian Universities' 95th annual meet and a national seminar of vice-chancellors on Wednesday through video conferencing.

The PMO said in a statement that Narendra Modi will also release four books related to Bhim Rao Ambedkar, whose birth anniversary falls on Wednesday. Dr Babasaheb Ambedkar Open University, Ahmedabad, is hosting the event. Association of Indian Universities (AIU), an apex body of higher education in the country, is conducting its 95th annual meet on April 14 and 15.

This an occasion for the AIU to showcase its past year's achievements, present its financial statement and delineate the scheme of activities for the forthcoming year.

The meet will commemorate and celebrate the 96th Foundation day of AIU, established in 1925 under the patronage of stalwarts like Sarvepalli Radhakrishnan and Syama Prasad Mookerjee, the PMO noted.

A national seminar of vice-chancellors on the theme "Implementing National Educational Policy-2020 to Transform Higher Education in India" is also being organised during the meet.

It aims to work out strategies for the recently launched National Education Policy− 2020 with a clear-cut action plan for its effective implementation in the interest of its primary stakeholders, the students, the statement added.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi
