Plea To Have CUET 2022 Common Counselling Portal, OBC Students Association Writes To Dharmendra Pradhan

Image credit: shutterstock.com The counselling fees varied between Rs 350 to Rs 600

CUET UG, PG Admissions 2022: The admission process in various universities are ongoing on the basis of Common University Entrance Test (CUET UG 2022) scores. Students are paying counselling fees varied between Rs 350 to Rs 600 per course. ALSO READ | UG Admission 2022: Central Universities Share Admission Calendar With UGC; Details Here

The All India OBC Students Association (AIOBCSA) in a letter to the Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan requested to direct the University Grants Commission (UGC) to conduct a common CUET UG and PG counselling for various programmes in Central Universities and participating State Universities under single window in different phases with choice of options to students.

The common web counselling portal will reduce the financial burden on reserved category students- SC, ST, OBC and EWS. "If Common CUET UG and PG counselling is not possible to conduct then the Universities can offer free web counselling for admissions," the letter read. "The intention of conducting a common entrance exam will be defeated if such exams create hurdles for students due to the financial burden on the students," it added.

Meanwhile, CUET PG 2022 result will be announced shortly, the post graduate admission process in various universities on the basis of CUET PG 2022 scores will commence soon.