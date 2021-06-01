  • Home
  • Education
  • Plea In Supreme Court For Cancellation Of Class 12 Board Exams In 23 States, 2 UTs

Plea In Supreme Court For Cancellation Of Class 12 Board Exams In 23 States, 2 UTs

This is the third petition filed in the Supreme Court for the cancellation of board exams. Earlier, the top cord heard two petitions – one for cancellation of CBSE, ICSE Class 12 board exams, and the other against it.

Education | Edited by Bishal Kalita | Updated: Jun 1, 2021 6:43 pm IST | Source: Careers360

RELATED NEWS

12th Board Exam 2021 LIVE Updates: PM Modi Chairs Meeting On 12th Exams
Ahead Of PM Modi’s Meeting, Arvind Kejriwal Calls For 12th Board Exam Cancellation
Appeal To Centre To Cancel Class 12 Board Exams: Delhi Chief Minister
JIPMAT 2021: Registration Date For IIM Admission Test Extended Again
Indian Military Academy Passing Out Parade On June 12. This Time Without Parents
Tamil Nadu Declares TNDTE Polytechnic Diploma Results
Plea In Supreme Court For Cancellation Of Class 12 Board Exams In 23 States, 2 UTs
Plea in Supreme court for cancellation of Class 12 board exams
Image credit: Shutterstock
New Delhi:

A petition has been filed in the Supreme Court for the cancellation of Class 12 board exams in 23 States and two Union Territories. The petition has also asked the National Institute of Open Schooling (NIOS) to scrap its Class 12 final exams. The plea has sought the top court’s directions to cancel offline exams for Class 12 students, and that the University Grants Commission (UGC) form a committee to prepare a formula for assessing students who want to pursue non-professional courses.

This is the third petition filed in the Supreme Court for the cancellation of board exams. Earlier, the top cord heard two petitions – one for cancellation of CBSE, ICSE Class 12 board exams, and the other against it.

On May 31, after hearing the matter, the Supreme Court granted more time to the centre to decide on board exams for Class 12 students. It adjourned the matter till June 3.

Meanwhile, a high-level meeting chaired by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Defence Minister Rajnath Singh, and other key officials is underway. A final decision for Class 12 students is expected soon.

As India battles a devastating second wave of COVID-19 pandemic, many students and parents across the country have shared concerns about appearing for physical exams. States like Delhi and Kerala have asked the central government to arrange vaccines for board exams students.

The Maharashtra government had earlier said it will study the “non-examination route” for Class 12 students.

Click here for more Education News
Education News Supreme Court (SC) CBSE Class 12 Board Exam 2021
.......................... Advertisement ..........................
Latest News
12th Board Exam 2021 LIVE Updates: PM Modi Chairs Meeting On 12th Exams
Live | 12th Board Exam 2021 LIVE Updates: PM Modi Chairs Meeting On 12th Exams
PM Modi Holds Key Meeting On Class 12 Board Exams
PM Modi Holds Key Meeting On Class 12 Board Exams
IGNOU TEE June 2021: Direct Link To Submit Assignments
IGNOU TEE June 2021: Direct Link To Submit Assignments
Madhya Pradesh: Junior Doctors' Strike Enter 2nd Day; Government Warns Of Action
Madhya Pradesh: Junior Doctors' Strike Enter 2nd Day; Government Warns Of Action
Ahead Of PM Modi’s Meeting, Arvind Kejriwal Calls For 12th Board Exam Cancellation
Ahead Of PM Modi’s Meeting, Arvind Kejriwal Calls For 12th Board Exam Cancellation
.......................... Advertisement ..........................