Plea In Supreme Court For Cancellation Of Class 12 Board Exams In 23 States, 2 UTs

Image credit: Shutterstock Plea in Supreme court for cancellation of Class 12 board exams

A petition has been filed in the Supreme Court for the cancellation of Class 12 board exams in 23 States and two Union Territories. The petition has also asked the National Institute of Open Schooling (NIOS) to scrap its Class 12 final exams. The plea has sought the top court’s directions to cancel offline exams for Class 12 students, and that the University Grants Commission (UGC) form a committee to prepare a formula for assessing students who want to pursue non-professional courses.

This is the third petition filed in the Supreme Court for the cancellation of board exams. Earlier, the top cord heard two petitions – one for cancellation of CBSE, ICSE Class 12 board exams, and the other against it.

On May 31, after hearing the matter, the Supreme Court granted more time to the centre to decide on board exams for Class 12 students. It adjourned the matter till June 3.

Meanwhile, a high-level meeting chaired by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Defence Minister Rajnath Singh, and other key officials is underway. A final decision for Class 12 students is expected soon.

As India battles a devastating second wave of COVID-19 pandemic, many students and parents across the country have shared concerns about appearing for physical exams. States like Delhi and Kerala have asked the central government to arrange vaccines for board exams students.

The Maharashtra government had earlier said it will study the “non-examination route” for Class 12 students.