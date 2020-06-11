  • Home
  • Education
  • Plea In Calcutta High Court Seeks Exemption To Children From Attending School Till COVID-19 Vaccine Developed

Plea In Calcutta High Court Seeks Exemption To Children From Attending School Till COVID-19 Vaccine Developed

A PIL was moved before the Calcutta High Court on Thursday claiming that children below the age of 12 years are susceptible to COVID-19 and should be exempted from going to school till a vaccine or a cure for the disease is found.

Education | Edited by Press Trust of India | Updated: Jun 11, 2020 10:31 pm IST

RELATED NEWS

COVID-19: Odisha Cancels All Pending UG, PG Final Semester Exams
#SaveBaghjan: Cotton University Student Union Starts Social Media Campaign
Kerala: Online Classes Conducted At Libraries For Economically Weak Students
Karnataka May Stop Online Classes Till 7th Grade
Schools, Parents Have Increased Role To Play To Ensure Kids' Mental Health During COVID-19: Experts
New Education Policy: Sports To Be A Part Of Curriculum, Says Minister Of Youth Affairs And Sports Kiren Rjiju
Plea In Calcutta High Court Seeks Exemption To Children From Attending School Till COVID-19 Vaccine Developed
The plea claims that children below the age of 12 years are susceptible to COVID-19 and should be exempted from going to school
Kolkata:

A PIL was moved before the Calcutta High Court on Thursday claiming that children below the age of 12 years are susceptible to COVID-19 and should be exempted from going to school till a vaccine or a cure for the disease is found.

Lawyer Priyanka Tibrewal moved a division bench comprising Chief Justice T B N Radhakrishnan and Justice Arijit Banerjee, submitting that since vaccination of children continues till the age of 12 years, their immune system is not developed fully till then.

She prayed for a court order directing that children below 12 years of age be exempted from attending school physically till a medicine to cure the disease or a vaccine is developed.

The bench said the matter will be taken up for hearing on June 19 and asked the state and central governments to be represented by their lawyers.

Click here for more Education News
COVID-19 testing covid pandemic
.......................... Advertisement ..........................
Latest News
COVID-19: Odisha Cancels All Pending UG, PG Final Semester Exams
COVID-19: Odisha Cancels All Pending UG, PG Final Semester Exams
#SaveBaghjan: Cotton University Student Union Starts Social Media Campaign
#SaveBaghjan: Cotton University Student Union Starts Social Media Campaign
IIT Gandhinagar Improves In NIRF India Ranking 2020
IIT Gandhinagar Improves In NIRF India Ranking 2020
Odisha's Oldest University Enters Top 100 List
Odisha's Oldest University Enters Top 100 List
Supreme Court Refuses To Hear Tamil Nadu's Pleas On OBC Quota In State's Share Of All India Medical Seats
Supreme Court Refuses To Hear Tamil Nadu's Pleas On OBC Quota In State's Share Of All India Medical Seats
.......................... Advertisement ..........................