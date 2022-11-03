  • Home
Plea For Uniform Education Policy For Children Of Migrant Workers During Pandemic Infructuous: Supreme Court

The Supreme Court was hearing a plea filed by an NGO, Good Governance Chambers contending that the steps taken to regulate elementary education ini the coronavirus pandemic were inadequate.

Education | Press Trust of India | Updated: Nov 3, 2022 4:03 pm IST

Supreme Court terms plea that had sought uniform education policy for children of migrant workers unnecessary
New Delhi:

The Supreme Court on Thursday termed as "infructuous" a 2020 plea that had sought uniform education policy for children of migrant workers to avoid discrimination and digital divide during the coronavirus pandemic. A bench of Justices S K Kaul and Abhay S Oka noted the COVID-19 period is over now.

"The passage of time has made this matter infructuous as the issue sought to be addressed was education of children of migrants during COVID-19. The counsel for the petitioner seeks to withdraw the plea," the bench said.

The Supreme Court was hearing a plea filed by NGO, Good Governance Chambers contending that the steps taken to regulate elementary education during the coronavirus pandemic were inadequate. The NGO had sought directions to effectively address the issues related to elementary education of children in the age group of six to 14 years, which was recognised as a fundamental right under the Constitution. The court had in August 2020 issued notice to the Centre on the plea.

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by Careers360 staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)

