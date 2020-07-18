  • Home
  • Education
  • Plea For OBC Quota In Medical Admissions: Madras High Court To Pronounce Orders On July 27

Plea For OBC Quota In Medical Admissions: Madras High Court To Pronounce Orders On July 27

The Madras High Court on Friday said it would pronounce orders on July 27 on a batch of pleas, including one by the Tamil Nadu government, against the Centre's decision not to grant 50 per cent quota to OBCs in medical seats surrendered by the state in all-India quota(AIQ).

Education | Press Trust of India | Updated: Jul 18, 2020 9:13 am IST | Source: Press Trust of India

RELATED NEWS

IITs To Drop Class 12 Marks Criteria For Admissions This Year
Haryana Mulls Linking Government Colleges With e-Libraries Of Varsities For Students
Animation Videos To Aid Learning Of Students In Punjab Government Schools
Admission To Colleges In West Bengal Via Online Mode This Year
HRD Minister Launches First Online NISHTHA Programme For 1,200 Key Resources Persons Of Andhra
Telangana To Conduct Exams For Final Year College Students
Plea For OBC Quota In Medical Admissions: Madras High Court To Pronounce Orders On July 27
Plea For OBC Quota In Medical Admissions: Madras High Court To Pronounce Orders On July 27
Chennai:

The Madras High Court on Friday said it would pronounce orders on July 27 on a batch of pleas, including one by the Tamil Nadu government, against the Centre's decision not to grant 50 per cent quota to OBCs in medical seats surrendered by the state in all-India quota(AIQ) for under-graduate, PG and dental courses in 2020-21.

The First Bench, comprising Chief Justice AP Sahi and Justice Senthil Kumar Ramamoorthy, reserved orders after a marathon hearing on the batch of petitions. The state government and some political parties such as DMK, All India Anna Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (AIADMK), CPI(M) and CPI and others had moved the court on the issue.

The parties throughout the hearing contended that the Central government is only an agent and a counseling authority to fill the seats according to the reservation.

Advocate General Vijay Narayan, who appeared on behalf of the State government, argued that the Medical Council of India (MCI) regulations itself stated that the reservation of seats in medical colleges is as per laws prevailing in the states and Union Territories.

"This is very significant as the Centre is aware that the reservation in Tamil Nadu is 69 per cent in proportion to the population. The Supreme Court itself has said that reservations can exceed 50 per cent if there is quantitative data to show that you need a higher percentage for reservations in the state," he argued.

Additional Solicitor General R Sankaranarayanan, who appeared on behalf of the Centre, contended that once the seats are transferred to the AIQ by the state and all the rights attached towards the seats are also transferred.

"The idea was to create a common pool to be available to all students cutting across the country," he argued.

Citing several judgments by the Supreme Court, he also said that 50 per cent reservation cannot be exceeded as it will not be appropriate for a student coming from another state. With the political parties arguing for OBC quota, the bench recorded the submissions by raising queries in the arguments made by the counsel.

The division bench also sought for Puducherry's submissions on the matter and later gave time for the Union Territory's counsel to submit her counter.

The bench then adjourned the petitions to July 27 for pronouncing orders. The Supreme Court had on Monday asked the Madras High Court to decide the pleas, including one filed by Tamil Nadu government, against the Centre's decision not to grant 50 percent quota to OBCs in medical seats surrendered by the state in all India quota for under graduate, post graduate and dental courses in 2020-21.

Click here for more Education News
NEET Medical Admission mbbs seat
.......................... Advertisement ..........................
Latest News
DU Admission 2020: Registration Closes At 5 PM Today
DU Admission 2020: Registration Closes At 5 PM Today
IITs To Drop Class 12 Marks Criteria For Admissions This Year
IITs To Drop Class 12 Marks Criteria For Admissions This Year
IIT Guwahati Develops Methods To Produce Biofuel From Waste Seeds
IIT Guwahati Develops Methods To Produce Biofuel From Waste Seeds
IIT Admission 2020: Eligibility Criteria Relaxed For Students Qualifying JEE Advanced
IIT Admission 2020: Eligibility Criteria Relaxed For Students Qualifying JEE Advanced
Haryana Open Board Results Declared At Results.bseh.org.in
Haryana Open Board Results Declared At Results.bseh.org.in
.......................... Advertisement ..........................