Plea Filed In Supreme Court To Change CBSE Class 12 Compartment, Patrachar Exam Date Sheet

Supreme Court adjourns plea to September 3 to hear plea on changing CBSE Class 12 datesheet

The Supreme Court, today, August 31, has adjourned a petition which sought directions to the Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) to declare the results of the Private Patrachar students and 2nd Compartment students on the similar lines as that of the regular students. The Supreme Court will now hear the matter on September 3.

The Supreme Court plea sought directions to change the date sheet of CBSE Class 12 Private Patrachar and Compartment exams Students so that the CBSE exam dates do not clash with the competitive exams and common entrance tests held for admission to undergraduate courses.

The plea filed in the Supreme Court has also sought directions to ensure that the colleges and universities shall admit students who were to appear for the Private Patrachar exams and 2nd Compartment exams on a provisional basis and not reject their applications due to the delayed results.

As per reports, a Bench comprising Justice AM Khanwilkar, Justice Sanjiv Khanna and Justice KK Maheshwari has directed a copy of the petition to be served to the Standing Committee of the respondents. The respondents, in the Supreme Court plea are CBSE, All India Council for Techincal Education (AICTE) and University Grants Commission (UGC).

The CBSE board offline improvement has already started on August 25 and will continue till September 15, 2021. The board has declared the results of Class 12th on July 30. The overall pass percentage this year in the CBSE Class 12 results is 99.37 per cent.