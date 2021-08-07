Planting A Tree Is Now Part Of Delhi University’s Curriculum

Image credit: Shutterstock This has been made compulsory for all undergraduate, postgraduate and MPhil, PhD students

From the next academic session, students of the University of Delhi will have to plant trees – at least one and anywhere in the country during the course of their study – as a part of their curriculum. This has been made compulsory for all undergraduate, postgraduate and MPhil, PhD level students from the coming academic session. The university said it is a step which will move from “environmental education to environmental action” at the ground level.

“Planting a Tree is part of New Curriculum @UnivofDelhi. From Environmental Education to Environmental Action. It is now compulsory for students at UG ,PG & Ph.D level to plant one tree anywhere in the country. The Centre for Himalayan Studies will monitor,” Delhi University tweeted.

"Planting millions of suitable trees and creating a natural ecosystem is one of the best ways and this can be achieved faster through massive students participation. Every year, the Delhi University admits lakhs of students from different parts of the country and they will be our climate warriors," DU’s Acting Vice-Chancellor Professor PC Joshi said.

The programme will be scientifically monitored and evaluated by DU’s colleges, departments and centres, Prof Joshi said.

The Acting VC said planting and subsequent maintenance of trees will create a big supply chain in creating jobs, and will also yield several valuable products which will provide suitable income at a different level. “We have a responsibility towards fulfilling United Nations (UN) Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs)”, he said.