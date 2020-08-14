Image credit: Shutterstock Plan To Teach Madhubani Painting To School Children: South Delhi Mayor

Children studying in South Delhi Municipal Corporation schools may soon get to learn the ancient art of Madhubani painting as its mayor on Thursday directed officials to prepare a scheme for it. Madhubani or Mithila painting comes from the culturally rich region of Mithila in Bihar and is renowned world over.

"In keeping with PM's vision of 'Atmanirbhar India', SDMC will help artists who engage in doing Madhubani painting. The education department officials have been directed to prepare a scheme for this plan," South Delhi Mayor Anamika said. Many people in Hari Nagar ward and neighbouring areas are adept in this art and depend on it for livelihood.

The SDMC's efforts are to promote them and bring them to the mainstream, she said. This scheme will not only benefit the artists but also give opportunities to schoolchildren to learn the art, which is a major art form of Bihar, the mayor was quoted as saying in a statement issued by her office.

Madhubani artists do wonderful art on masks, flower pots, and utensils, and the SDMC may engage them to decorate its offices and schools, she added.