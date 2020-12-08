  • Home
  • Education
  • PIL in High Court Seeks Action Against Private Schools Overcharging Fees

PIL in High Court Seeks Action Against Private Schools Overcharging Fees

A PIL has been moved in the Delhi High Court seeking directions to the AAP government to take action against the private schools in the national capital which have been allegedly overcharging fees and denying online classes to students during the prevailing pandemic.

Education | Press Trust of India | Updated: Dec 8, 2020 8:59 am IST | Source: PTI

RELATED NEWS

Ensure Online Education For Specially-Abled Students: Bombay High Court
Education Minister To Hold Live Session On December 10 To Discuss About Exams
64% Children In Childcare Institutions Sent Home: UNICEF
Bharatiya Vidya Bhavan Hyderabad Wins National Crossword Contest
Students Ask Ramesh Pokhriyal To Postpone Board Exams “At Least Till May”
KEA Announces Karnataka DCET Result 2020; Here’s Direct Link
PIL in High Court Seeks Action Against Private Schools Overcharging Fees
PIL in High Court Seeks Action Against Private Schools Overcharging Fees
Image credit: Shutterstock
New Delhi:

A PIL has been moved in the Delhi High Court seeking directions to the AAP government to take action against the private schools in the national capital which have been allegedly overcharging fees and denying online classes to students during the prevailing pandemic.

The petition, by Anti-Corruption Council of India Trust, was listed for hearing on Monday before a bench of Chief Justice D N Patel and Justice Prateek Jalan which could not take it up due to paucity of time and adjourned it to December 9.

The Trust, represented by advocate Ashok Kumar Singh, has claimed that according to news reports several schools are allegedly collecting fees under various components, other than tuition fees, and are denying access to online classes to those students who are unable to pay the amounts demanded.

It has contended that such actions are in violation of the Delhi government's directions to schools not to charge anything more than tuition fees during the prevailing pandemic when schools are closed.

It has claimed that according to the Delhi Parents Association there are 76 private schools which are in violation of the Delhi government direction.

Click here for more Education News
Education News Delhi High Court Delhi Private schools
.......................... Advertisement ..........................
Latest News
Ensure Online Education For Specially-Abled Students: Bombay High Court
Ensure Online Education For Specially-Abled Students: Bombay High Court
CAT 2020 Answer Key Today At Iimcat.ac.in; Details Here
CAT 2020 Answer Key Today At Iimcat.ac.in; Details Here
IIT Mandi Researchers Propose Technique To Enhance Power Output Of Piezoelectric Materials
IIT Mandi Researchers Propose Technique To Enhance Power Output Of Piezoelectric Materials
CAT 2020 Answer Key Tomorrow; Know Percentile, Response Sheet Details Here
CAT 2020 Answer Key Tomorrow; Know Percentile, Response Sheet Details Here
CA Paper 1 Postponed To December 13; Admit Card To Remain Valid
CA Paper 1 Postponed To December 13; Admit Card To Remain Valid
.......................... Advertisement ..........................