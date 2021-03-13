Image credit: Shutterstock Pi Day 2021: Theme, Symbol, Facts, Quotes

Pi Day is celebrated annually on March 14 every year to recognise the mathematical constant, Pi. The mathematical constant represents the ratio of the circumference of any circle to its diameter. The approximate value of Pi, generally used in calculations is 3.14. Another value of Pi used by students is 22/7.

The value of the Pi was first calculated by a mathematician named Archimedes of Syracuse. It was later accepted by the scientific community when Leonhard Euler used the symbol of Pi in 1737.

Happy Pi Day 2021: Facts

Pi is an irrational number, when calculated, can go on forever Albert Einstein was born on Pi Day in 1879 and Stephen Hawking expired on this day on 2018 Pi day was first recognized 30 years ago in 1988 by Physicist Larry Shaw For those who follow mm/dd format for date, March 14 represents the approximate value of Pi Isaac Newton who is also the father of Calculus, calculated the value of Pi to at least 16 decimal places

Happy Pi Day 2021: Quotes