Pi Day 2021: Date, History, Specifications

Pi Day is an annual celebration of mathematical constant (Pi). The approximate value of Pi is 3.14. It is marked on March 14 which if written in the format of month/day (3/14), will include the first three significant digits of the value of Pi.

Pi Day History

In 1988, Physicist Larry Shaw first recognised Pi Day. In 2009, the United States House of Representatives designated March 14 as Pi Day. Later UNESCO marked Pi Day as the ‘International Day of Mathematics’ during its general conference in 2019.

The celebration for the Pi day officially begins at 1.59 pm so as to make it the approximate value of the constant, 3.14159.

Mathematician and physicist, Albert Einstein, known for the ‘general theory of relativity’ was born on Pi Day in 1879.

The value of the Pi was first calculated by a mathematician named Archimedes of Syracuse. It was later accepted by the scientific community when Leonhard Euler used the symbol of Pi in 1737.

Later Physicist Shaw linked up the digits of Pi with March 14 to organise a special day for the staff of Exploratorium in San Francisco. March 14 is also celebrated as the ‘Super Pi day’ when the first 10 digits of pi were achieved at 9:26:53 am in 2015 forming the exact moment along with the date as (3/14/15/92653).

Pi Day Specifications

It is now celebrated by Mathematics enthusiasts each year. They conduct Pi recital competitions, and Pi Day workouts to stimulate interest in learning and practicing mathematics.

Mathematically, Pi can't be expressed as a common fraction. It has a never ending and repeating decimal representation of its value. Originally it is defined as the ratio of a circle's circumference to its diameter or twice its radius.

An interesting fact is that the first million decimal places of Pi consist of 99,959 zeros, 99,758 1s, 100,026 2s, 100,229 3s, 100,230 4s, 100,359 5s, 99,548 6s, 99,800 7s, 99,985 8s, and 100,106 9s.