Studying Physics and Mathematics in Class 12 or pre-university level will no longer be mandatory for students aspiring to become engineers. In its approval handbook for 2021-22, the All India Council For Technical Education (AICTE) has listed these two as optional subjects, which means students will now have the option to choose more subject combinations at secondary level, if they want to pursue engineering and technology at the undergraduate level.

AICTE’s new handbook is in line with the National Education Policy (NEP) adopted last year, and it aims to bring flexibility in the eligibility criteria.

Here are 10 students must know about AICTE’s new rule for admission to undergraduate engineering programmes:

As per new AICTE rule, the eligibility requirement for studying Engineering and Technology programmes at undergraduate level is to qualify in Class 12 final examination with any three of the following subjects: Physics, Mathematics, Chemistry, Computer Science, Electronics, Information Technology, Biology, Informatics Practices, Biotechnology, Technical Vocational subject, Agriculture, Engineering Graphics, Business Studies and Entrepreneurship. Till 2020-21, studying Physics and Chemistry, along with Chemistry, Biotechnology, Technical Vocational subject or Biology was mandatory for engineering aspirants. Candidates will have to secure 45 per cent marks in Class 12 (40 per cent for reserved category) in these subjects taken together, for admission to UG engineering programmes. The new rules will also allow students from medicine and commerce students to pursue engineering courses. Students who have passed three year diploma examinations with at least 45 percent (40 per cent for reserved category) marks are also eligible to apply for the engineering courses. However, in case of Diploma students, "their admissions will be subject to vacancies in the first year, in case the vacancies at lateral level are exhausted". “The universities will offer suitable bridge courses such as Mathematics, Physics, Engineering Drawing for students coming from diverse backgrounds to achieve learning outcomes of the programme,” the AICTE said in its handbook. AICTE today said the decision to make Physics and Mathematics optional subjects for undergraduate engineering admission is in line with the National Education Policy and it is not “binding” on states, universities and entrance exams, JEE for IITs. “They may continue to hold the entrance exams in Physics, Chemistry and Mathematics as is being done now and gradually decide to conduct exams in other subjects later...” the council said.