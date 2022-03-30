  • Home
  • Education
  • Physical School Attendance Not Compulsory For Current Academic Year: Gujarat Government Tells High Court

Physical School Attendance Not Compulsory For Current Academic Year: Gujarat Government Tells High Court

A division bench of Chief Justice Aravind Kumar and Justice Ashutosh Shastri was hearing a PIL challenging a government circular which made it mandatory for all school students to attend physical classes.

Education | Press Trust of India | Updated: Mar 30, 2022 11:13 pm IST

RELATED NEWS

MK Stalin Hands Over Desktop Computers To Students Studying In Schools Run By GCC
Punjab Government Bars Private Schools From Increasing Fee
Maharashtra Government Says Schools That Have Completed Syllabus Need Not Be Open Till April 30
Manish Sisodia Visits Government School, Interacts With students
Gujarat Resumes Mid-day Meal Scheme In Government, Aided Schools After Two-Year Gap
Over 20,000 Students Of West Bengal Have Been Provided Credit Cards For Educational Expenses: Mamata Banerjee
Physical School Attendance Not Compulsory For Current Academic Year: Gujarat Government Tells High Court
Gujarat tells HC that physical school attendance will not be mandatory for this academic session
Ahmedabad:

The Gujarat government on Wednesday told the High Court that physical attendance will not be compulsory for the students of the schools affiliated to the state education board for the current academic year. A division bench of Chief Justice Aravind Kumar and Justice Ashutosh Shastri was hearing a PIL challenging a government circular which made it mandatory for all school students to attend physical classes.

There will be no online classes anymore amid the declining COVID-19 pandemic situation, the circular, which came into effect from February 15, said. The High Court had in its earlier order questioned the circular, stating that the risk of the pandemic remained.

"Attendance is not mandatory for the purpose of examination. In that view, each parent can take a call. Attendance is not mandatory, and schools would not be taking any exception to this," government pleader Manisha Lavkumar Shah told the court on Wednesday.

The court took her submission on record, saying that "attendance for physical appearance in the school for the academic year 2021-2022 would not be compulsory and it is left to the discretion of the respective schools and the parents." It said this will not be applicable to CBSE or ICSE affiliated schools.

The government pleader also said that online classes will no longer be conducted as per a notification issued on the basis of a communication of the central government. The court said it will not go into that issue.

(This story has not been edited by Careers360 staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Click here for more Education News
Gujarat government attendance

Suggested For You

Want To Gain Work Experience? Here’s A List Of Work-From-Home Internship Opportunities
4 min read Feb 28, 2022 Read More
Upcoming Webinar
Careers In Social Sciences
02 Apr'22 05:00 PM to 02 Apr'22 06:00 PM IST
Dr. Devisha Sasidevan (Assistant Professor, TISS, Mumbai) +0More
Upcoming Webinar
Heart-To-Heart With JEE Advanced Toppers
03 Apr'22 12:00 PM to 03 Apr'22 01:00 PM IST
Anant Lunia (AIR 3, JEE Advanced, 2021) +3More
Here’s What You Should Know, Pay Attention To Before Taking An Education Loan
8 min read Mar 05, 2022 Read More
.......................... Advertisement ..........................
Latest News
United States To Co-Operate With Kerala In Higher Education Sector
United States To Co-Operate With Kerala In Higher Education Sector
UGC Drafts Handbook On 'Digital Hygiene'; Details Redefined Protocols For Virtual Classrooms
UGC Drafts Handbook On 'Digital Hygiene'; Details Redefined Protocols For Virtual Classrooms
MK Stalin Hands Over Desktop Computers To Students Studying In Schools Run By GCC
MK Stalin Hands Over Desktop Computers To Students Studying In Schools Run By GCC
Rajasthan Board Secondary Exams From Tomorrow; Over 10 Lakh Students To Appear
Rajasthan Board Secondary Exams From Tomorrow; Over 10 Lakh Students To Appear
Punjab Government Bars Private Schools From Increasing Fee
Punjab Government Bars Private Schools From Increasing Fee
.......................... Advertisement ..........................