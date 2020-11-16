Pharmacy: Know About Top Entrance Examinations In India

In the current scenario, Pharmacy is among one of the most pursued professional courses in India. With recent advancements and need, Pharmacy has emerged as the best alternative to medicine courses. The pharmaceutical industry of India is growing at a rapid speed and ranked among the top pharmacy exporters. Seeing the growth of the careers in the pharmacy sector, aspirants should know the top pharmacy entrance exam on the basis of which admission will be granted.

The admission to the pharmacy is mainly granted on the basis of the centralised process after the entrance exams. With a wider pharmacy sector in India, many reputed institutions or universities provide pharmacy education on various degree levels like Diploma, Undergraduate and Postgraduate. Read the article on top pharmacy entrance exams to know the national and state-level pharmacy entrance exams.

Top pharmacy entrance exam in India

Graduate Pharmacy Aptitude Test

Graduate Pharmacy Aptitude Test, commonly known as GPAT is conducted for granting M. Pharma or its equivalent courses admission, across the country. On the basis of the GPAT entrance exam, aspirants will be granted admission in 39,670 Masters in Pharmacy (M.Pharm) seats offered by more than 782 participating institutes.

NIPER JEE

National Institute of Pharmaceutical Education and Research Joint Entrance Examination, commonly known as NIPER JEE is conducted for granting admissions to Masters in Pharmacy (M.Pharm) and Ph.D. programs in pharmacy. Through the NIPER JEE entrance exam, admission to 820 seats will be granted in Masters in Pharmacy (M.Pharm), Masters of Science (MS Pharm), Masters of Technology (M.Tech Pharm), and Ph. D courses in NIPER institutes located in Ahmedabad, Guwahati, Hajipur, Hyderabad, Kolkata, Raebareli, and SAS Nagar.

NMIMS NPAT

Narsee Monjee Institute of Management Studies, commonly known as NMIMS, is conducted for granting admission to the NMIMS NPAT for B.Pharm + MBA (Pharma. Tech). On the basis of NMIMS NPAT entrance test admission will be granted into NPAT institutes offered or located in Mumbai, Shipur and Hyderabad.

RUHS Pharmacy

The Rajasthan University of Health Sciences Pharmacy commonly known as RUHS Pharmacy is conducted for granting admissions to B. Pharm and D. Pharm courses respectively. RUHS Pharmacy is conducted for granting admission to B.Pharm and D.Pharm courses offered across participating institutes which are affiliated to the university.

CG PPHT

Chhattisgarh Pre-Pharmacy Test, commonly known as CG PPHT, is conducted for granting admission to Bachelor of Pharmacy (B Pharma) and Doctor of Pharmacy (D.Pharma). On the basis of entrance exams, admission will be offered in various pharmacy colleges located in the state of Chhattisgarh.

UKSEE Pharmacy

Uttarakhand State Entrance Examination for Pharmacy or UKSEE Pharmacy is conducted to offer admission to undergraduate Pharmacy courses (B.Pharm) and Postgraduate Pharmacy courses (M.Pharm) in the institutions affiliated to UKTU.

TS EAMCET Pharmacy

The Telangana State Engineering, Agriculture and Medical Common Entrance Test, commonly known as TS EAMCET, is the common entrance test conducted for granting pharmacy admission. The entrance exam of TS EAMCET for pharmacy will be conducted in computer-based mode.

AP EAMCET Pharmacy

The Andhra Pradesh Engineering, Agriculture and Medical Common Entrance Test is commonly known as AP EAMCET. The common entrance test is conducted for granting pharmacy admission to B.Pharm and Doctor of Pharmacy (Pharm.D) courses. AP EAMCET Pharmacy exam is a computer-based test of three hours duration.

OJEE Pharmacy

Odisha Joint Entrance Examination Pharmacy (OJEE Pharmacy) is conducted for granting admission Undergraduate as well as Postgraduate courses of Pharmacy. On the basis of the entrance exam, aspirants will be granted admission to 1339 B.Pharm seats to 17 pharmacy colleges.