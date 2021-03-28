Punjab Engineering College (PEC), PGIMER Chandigarh sign MoU

Punjab Engineering College (PEC) has signed a memorandum of understanding with the Post Graduate Institute of Medical Education and Research (PGIMER) Chandigarh to promote research work between both institutes.

The MoU was signed by Professor Dheeraj Singh, PEC Director and Professor Divya Bansal, Dean Alumni Corporate and International Relations from PEC and Dr Jagatram, Director PGI.

The faculty members of both institutes will be working on conducting research using each other’s laboratories and other facilities and they will be collaborating for research work and writing relevant thesis.

PEC, Chandigarh earlier signed an MoU with Indian Institute of Technology (IIT), Ropar to set up an incubator in the PEC campus. The Agriculture and Water Technology Development Hub or AWADH formed in IIT Ropar will be conducting the project.

AWADH will also provide scholarships to the research students of PEC at both undergraduate and postgraduate levels.