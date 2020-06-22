PGIMER Result 2020 Declared: Check Details Here

The Postgraduate Institute of Medical Education and Research, or PGIMER, Chandigarh, has declared PGIMER result 2020 for the July session on the official website.

New Delhi:

The Postgraduate Institute of Medical Education and Research, or PGIMER, Chandigarh, has declared the PGIMER 2020 result for the July session. PGIMER PG result 2020 is now available on the official website. Results can be viewed online, using required login credentials. Along with PGI 2020 result, merit list of candidates selected for Masters of Surgery (MS) and Doctor of Medicine (MD) programmes. In January session, 483 candidates qualified for admission to MD and MS programmes in PGIMER, Chandigarh.

PGIMER PG Result 2020: How To Check

In order to check PGIMER result 2020, candidates should follow the steps mentioned below:

  • Go to the official website link mentioned above.

  • Enter login credentials (username, password, captcha code) and submit.

  • Result will appear on the screen.

PGIMER entrance is conducted twice every year for admission to MS and MD programmes in the institute. This year, PGIMER Chandigarh has been ranked as the second-best institute in the NIRF ranking of medical colleges.

