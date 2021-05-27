GIMER BSc Nursing 2021 is scheduled to be conducted on July 31

The Postgraduate Institute of Medical Education and Research (PGIMER), Chandigarh has invited applications for admission to its undergraduate courses – BSc Nursing (four-year) and BSc Nursing (post-basic). The application process commenced on May 25. Interested and eligible candidates can apply at the official website--pgimer.edu.in. The last date to apply is June 24, 2021

The entrance exam, PGIMER BSc Nursing 2021, is scheduled to be conducted on July 31 (Saturday). The PGIMER BSc result is likely to be announced on August 9. The last date of submission of the qualifying 10+2 certificate and marks sheet is August 12.

The shortlisted candidates will be invited to attend the counselling session to be held from August 20 at 11 am.

PGIMER is holding B.Sc Nursing entrance exam for admission in B.Sc Nursing 4 year course and B.Sc Nursing Post Basic course. A total of 155 seats are available across the two courses.

PGIMER BSc Nursing 2021: How to apply

Step 1: Visit the official website, pgimer.edu.in

Step 2: On the homepage, click on the ‘online application for BSc nursing’ tab

Step 3: Click on the ‘apply’ tab located under the ‘new candidate registration’ section.

Step 4: Fill in the details and complete the registration process

Step 5: Cross-check the information entered and click on the ‘submit’ button to get the registration number

Step 6: Go to the website again and login using the registration number

Step 7: Fill the application form and upload the documents in the prescribed format

Step 8: Make payment and submit the application form.