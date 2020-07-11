PGIMER 2020 MD, MS Counselling And MSc Entrance Results Released

The Postgraduate Institute of Medical Education and Research, or PGIMER, Chandigarh, has announced the round-two seat-allotment result for the Master of Surgery (MS) and Doctor of Medicine (MD) July session, along with the seat matrix. PGIMER has also declared the MSc and MSc.MLT entrance examinations results. The exams were held on June 22, 2020.

Candidates shortlisted in round two of PGIMER MD/MS counselling can download their allotment or appointment letters by accepting the seat and paying the requisite fee. After accepting the seats, shortlisted candidates can report with the original documents at Bhargava Auditorium, PGIMER, Chandigarh between July 15 and July 18 2020 from 10 am to 3 pm.

How to Check PGIMER MD/MS Results

STEP 1: Visit the official website pgimer.edu.in

STEP 2: On the 'Information for Candidates' section, click on the “PGIMER 2020 counselling MD/MS round two result”

STEP 3: On the next window, click on the designated link

STEP 4: A PDF with PGIMER MD/MS round two-seat allotment list will be opened in the next window with names, registration numbers and ranks

STEP 5: Check and verify

How To Check MSc and MSc.MLT Entrance Results

STEP 1: Visit the official website pgimer.edu.in

STEP 2: On the 'Information for Candidates' section, click on the “Result for M.SC and M.SC.MLT courses Entrance Examination”

STEP 3: On the next window, go to Results section

STEP 4: Enter login id or user id and password in the spaces provided

STEP 5: Submit and view the PGIMER MSc and MSc.MLT entrance results