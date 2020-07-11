  • Home
  • Education
  • PGIMER 2020 MD, MS Counselling And MSc Entrance Results Released

PGIMER 2020 MD, MS Counselling And MSc Entrance Results Released

The entrance examinations for MSc and MSc.MLT were held on June 22, 2020. Shortlisted candidates of MD and MS can report at the PGIMER Chandigarh between July 15 and July 18.

Education | Written By Mridusmita Deka | Updated: Jul 11, 2020 10:29 pm IST | Source: Careers360

RELATED NEWS

Ambedkar University Delhi Admission 2020: Around 1,800 Seats And Five New Programmes
IIM Calcutta Students Of Business Analytics Receive 60 Job Offers
IIT Madras Launches ‘Young Research Fellow’ Program For Undergraduate Students
DU Admission 2020: Continue ECA Quota, Advises Vice President
IIT Delhi Startup To Launch Technology That Can Disinfect N95 Masks
JMI Conducts Workshop On Online Teaching And Assessment For School Teachers
PGIMER 2020 MD, MS Counselling And MSc Entrance Results Released
PGIMER 2020 MD, MS Counselling And MSc Entrance Results Released
New Delhi:

The Postgraduate Institute of Medical Education and Research, or PGIMER, Chandigarh, has announced the round-two seat-allotment result for the Master of Surgery (MS) and Doctor of Medicine (MD) July session, along with the seat matrix. PGIMER has also declared the MSc and MSc.MLT entrance examinations results. The exams were held on June 22, 2020.

Candidates shortlisted in round two of PGIMER MD/MS counselling can download their allotment or appointment letters by accepting the seat and paying the requisite fee. After accepting the seats, shortlisted candidates can report with the original documents at Bhargava Auditorium, PGIMER, Chandigarh between July 15 and July 18 2020 from 10 am to 3 pm.

How to Check PGIMER MD/MS Results

STEP 1: Visit the official website pgimer.edu.in

STEP 2: On the 'Information for Candidates' section, click on the “PGIMER 2020 counselling MD/MS round two result”

STEP 3: On the next window, click on the designated link

STEP 4: A PDF with PGIMER MD/MS round two-seat allotment list will be opened in the next window with names, registration numbers and ranks

STEP 5: Check and verify

How To Check MSc and MSc.MLT Entrance Results

STEP 1: Visit the official website pgimer.edu.in

STEP 2: On the 'Information for Candidates' section, click on the “Result for M.SC and M.SC.MLT courses Entrance Examination”

STEP 3: On the next window, go to Results section

STEP 4: Enter login id or user id and password in the spaces provided

STEP 5: Submit and view the PGIMER MSc and MSc.MLT entrance results

Click here for more Education News
PGIMER MD MS Result PGIMER Result PGIMER
.......................... Advertisement ..........................
Latest News
States Vs Centre Over Exam Guidelines Amid COVID-19 Crisis
States Vs Centre Over Exam Guidelines Amid COVID-19 Crisis
CBSE Result 2020: Check Board Exam Results' Date Updates Here
CBSE Result 2020: Check Board Exam Results' Date Updates Here
'Revert To UGC's Earlier Guidelines On Exam': Captain Amarinder Singh Writes To PM Modi
'Revert To UGC's Earlier Guidelines On Exam': Captain Amarinder Singh Writes To PM Modi
Mamata Banerjee Wants PM Modi To Intervene With UGC On University Exams
Mamata Banerjee Wants PM Modi To Intervene With UGC On University Exams
NITI Aayog Atal Innovation Mission Launches App Development Module For School Students
NITI Aayog Atal Innovation Mission Launches App Development Module For School Students
.......................... Advertisement ..........................