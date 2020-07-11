PGIMER 2020 MD, MS Counselling And MSc Entrance Results Released
The entrance examinations for MSc and MSc.MLT were held on June 22, 2020. Shortlisted candidates of MD and MS can report at the PGIMER Chandigarh between July 15 and July 18.
The Postgraduate Institute of Medical Education and Research, or PGIMER, Chandigarh, has announced the round-two seat-allotment result for the Master of Surgery (MS) and Doctor of Medicine (MD) July session, along with the seat matrix. PGIMER has also declared the MSc and MSc.MLT entrance examinations results. The exams were held on June 22, 2020.
Candidates shortlisted in round two of PGIMER MD/MS counselling can download their allotment or appointment letters by accepting the seat and paying the requisite fee. After accepting the seats, shortlisted candidates can report with the original documents at Bhargava Auditorium, PGIMER, Chandigarh between July 15 and July 18 2020 from 10 am to 3 pm.
How to Check PGIMER MD/MS Results
STEP 1: Visit the official website pgimer.edu.in
STEP 2: On the 'Information for Candidates' section, click on the “PGIMER 2020 counselling MD/MS round two result”
STEP 3: On the next window, click on the designated link
STEP 4: A PDF with PGIMER MD/MS round two-seat allotment list will be opened in the next window with names, registration numbers and ranks
STEP 5: Check and verify
How To Check MSc and MSc.MLT Entrance Results
STEP 1: Visit the official website pgimer.edu.in
STEP 2: On the 'Information for Candidates' section, click on the “Result for M.SC and M.SC.MLT courses Entrance Examination”
STEP 3: On the next window, go to Results section
STEP 4: Enter login id or user id and password in the spaces provided
STEP 5: Submit and view the PGIMER MSc and MSc.MLT entrance results