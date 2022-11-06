PGI 2020-21: Ministry Of Education Hails Ladakh For Setting New Benchmark In Education

Education Ministry lauds Ladakh for setting new benchmark in PGI 2020-21

The Ministry of Education has congratulated the newly-formed Union Territory Ladakh for setting new benchmark in the recently launched Performance Grading Index 2020-21. Ladakh has made a remarkable improvement in PGI 2020-21. The PGI of Ladakh has gone up from Level 8 to Level 4 in 2020-21 and has improved its score by 299 points in 2020-21 as compared to 2019-20 resulting into highest ever improvement in a single year. The Performance Grading Index 2020-21 released by the Ministry of Education’s Department of School Education and Literacy seeks to provide insights and data-driven mechanism on the performance and achievements of school education.

Lauding Ladakh, the Education Ministry in a social media post said: “Kudos to Ladakh for setting new benchmarks in education as it attains Level 4 with a score of 844 in the Performance Grading Index 2020-21. India’s youngest Union Territory is emerging as ‘one of the most promising’ UTs. Congratulations!”

While a total of six states and one Union Territory -- Kerala, Punjab, Chandigarh, Maharashtra, Gujarat, Rajasthan, and Andhra Pradesh have attained Level 2 (score 901-950) in 2020-21 as compared to none in 2017-18 and 4 in 2019-20. PGI 2020-21 classified the states and Union Territories into 10 grades -- highest achievable Grade is Level 1, which is for state and Union Territories scoring more than 950 points out of total 1,000 points.

The PGI structure comprises 1,000 points across 70 indicators. The 70 indicators again are grouped into two categories -- Outcomes and Governance Management (GM). These categories are further divided into five domains -- Learning Outcomes (LO), Access (A), Infrastructure and Facilities (IF), Equity (E) and Governance Process (GP).