PGI 2019-20: Manish Sisodia Alleges 'Secret' Friendship Between PM Modi, Punjab CM

Manish Sisodia alleged a "secret" friendship between PM Modi and Punjab CM Amarinder Singh, after Punjab was ranked number one in the Performance Grading Index (PGI) 2019-20 by the Centre.

Education | Press Trust of India | Updated: Jun 12, 2021 4:09 pm IST

New Delhi:

AAP leader and Delhi Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia on Saturday alleged a "secret" friendship between Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Punjab CM Amarinder Singh, after Punjab was ranked number one in the Performance Grading Index (PGI) 2019-20 by the Centre.

"Captain (Amarinder Singh) has got the blessings of Modiji. Delhi's schools have been ranked much below. Nearly 800 government schools in Punjab have been shut down in the last five years and many schools have been handed over to private entities but Punjab has been ranked on the top," he said.

The Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) is in opposition in the Congress-governed Punjab where Assembly polls is slated for early next year. Modi's BJP is another opposition party in Punjab.

Mr Sisodia alleged that Punjab's government schools have poor educational facilities for students and parents prefer to send their children to private schools.

The index is an effort to hide the incompetence of the Punjab government in the field of school education, he alleged.

"Maybe later, the government might release a report saying Punjab's hospitals are best. There is a secret friendship between Modiji and Captain," he said.

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by Careers360 staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)

