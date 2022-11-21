Image credit: Shutterstock NEET PG 2022 counselling mop-up round.

Karnataka NEET PG 2022 Counselling: The Karnataka Examination Authority (KEA) has issued a notice stating that the Karnataka National Eligibility cum Entrance Test Postgraduate (NEET PG) 2022 counselling mop-up round registration will be held in offline mode tomorrow, November 22, 2022. Eligible candidates need to report to the KEA, Bangalore office from 10 am to 1 pm. KEA has also activated the mop-up round entry pass download link on the official website- kea.kar.nic.in which will be required for the registration process.

KEA in the official notice stated,” Candidates who have not registered for PGET 2022 can register for the Mop-up round of PGET 2022 on 22.11.2022 from 10.00 am to 1.00 pm. The candidate has to personally come to KEA, Bangalore on 22.11.2022 between 10.00 am to 1.00 pm with all the original documents for registration. After registration, the candidate will have to attend the document verification on the same day. The registrations will be bound by the terms and conditions of the mop-up round for PGET 2022”.

Candidates who are interested in participating in the mop-up round need to download the entry pass for the mop-up round and must produce the same at the venue of mop-up counselling along with the demand draft and all original documents.

The candidate's photo will be printed on the entry pass and the candidates need to be present personally for the counselling process. Representatives of the candidate will not be allowed on behalf for the mop-up round under any circumstances.

PGET 2022 Mop-Up Round Registration: Documents Required