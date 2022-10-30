PGET 2022: KEA Revises Schedule Of Option Entry For PG Medical Courses

KEA has revised the PG Medical courses option entry schedule.

PGET 2022: The Karnataka Examinations Authority (KEA) has revised the postgraduate Medical courses option entry schedule. The option entry portal for all eligible candidates seeking admission to PG Medical programmes in the state will remain open till 4 pm of October 31, 2022. Candidates who are holding the verification slip are eligible for the PGET 2022 option entry.

The KEA official notice reads: “ As per the orders of the Hon’ble High Court in W.P No. 20512/ 2022, the PG counselling was stopped and Government by its Notification dated 25-10-2022 has reserved 20% of the Government quota seats for in-service candidates. In continuation of the above communication, Directorate of Medical Education vide letter dated 30.10.2022 has revised the in-service and Non-in-service seat matrix for PG medical courses. The same has been hosted on the KEA Website for the information of the candidates”.

The first round of seat allotment result for non-in-service candidates will be announced tomorrow, October 31 at 10 pm. As per the official notification candidates who have already entered options can re-order, add, or delete the options if required.

PGET 2022 Revised Dates For PG Medical Courses