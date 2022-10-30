  • Home
  • Education
  • PGET 2022: KEA Revises Schedule Of Option Entry For PG Medical Courses

PGET 2022: KEA Revises Schedule Of Option Entry For PG Medical Courses

PGET 2022 seat allotment result will be announced tomorrow at 10 pm. The option entry portal will also remain open till 4 pm tomorrow.

Education | Written By Arpita Das | Updated: Oct 30, 2022 6:29 pm IST

RELATED NEWS

KEA Revises PGET 2022 PG Dental 1st Round Post Allotment Schedule; Exercise Choices By October 25
Karnataka KEA Revises PGET 2022 Round-1 Counselling Schedule; Exercise Choices By 6 PM Today
CSAB 2022 Special Round 1 Allotment Result Out; Direct Link
Tripura NEET UG Counselling 2022: Round 1 Document Verification Tomorrow; Admission From November 1
MHT CET 2022 Round Two Seat Allotment List Tomorrow At Cetcell.mahacet.org
Tripura NEET UG Counselling 2022: Round 1 Allotment Result Out; Document Verification From October 31
PGET 2022: KEA Revises Schedule Of Option Entry For PG Medical Courses
KEA has revised the PG Medical courses option entry schedule.

PGET 2022: The Karnataka Examinations Authority (KEA) has revised the postgraduate Medical courses option entry schedule. The option entry portal for all eligible candidates seeking admission to PG Medical programmes in the state will remain open till 4 pm of October 31, 2022. Candidates who are holding the verification slip are eligible for the PGET 2022 option entry.

The KEA official notice reads: “ As per the orders of the Hon’ble High Court in W.P No. 20512/ 2022, the PG counselling was stopped and Government by its Notification dated 25-10-2022 has reserved 20% of the Government quota seats for in-service candidates. In continuation of the above communication, Directorate of Medical Education vide letter dated 30.10.2022 has revised the in-service and Non-in-service seat matrix for PG medical courses. The same has been hosted on the KEA Website for the information of the candidates”.

The first round of seat allotment result for non-in-service candidates will be announced tomorrow, October 31 at 10 pm. As per the official notification candidates who have already entered options can re-order, add, or delete the options if required.

PGET 2022 Revised Dates For PG Medical Courses

Events

Dates

Option Entry Begins

October 30, 2022 (5 pm)

Option Entry Ends

October 31, 2022 (4 pm)

First Round Of Seat Allotment For Non-In-Service Candidates

October 31, 2022 (10 pm)

Click here for more Education News
KEA PGET
.......................... Advertisement ..........................
Latest News
DU UG Admission 2022 LIVE: Delhi University To Release CSAS Round 2 Allotment List After 10 PM
Live | DU UG Admission 2022 LIVE: Delhi University To Release CSAS Round 2 Allotment List After 10 PM
Delhi University To Release Round 2 Allotment List After 10 PM
Delhi University To Release Round 2 Allotment List After 10 PM
CSAB 2022 Special Round 1 Allotment Result Out; Direct Link
CSAB 2022 Special Round 1 Allotment Result Out; Direct Link
Jamia Millia Islamia Seeks Centre Approval To Set Up Medical And Nursing College
Jamia Millia Islamia Seeks Centre Approval To Set Up Medical And Nursing College
NMIMS MBA 2022 Registration Ends Tomorrow; Apply At Nmat.nmims.edu
NMIMS MBA 2022 Registration Ends Tomorrow; Apply At Nmat.nmims.edu
.......................... Advertisement ..........................