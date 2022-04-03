  • Home
PGDBA 2022 Exam Today; Check Examination Pattern, Important Details

The PGDBA 2022 exam is held for the students who wish to enrol in the Postgraduate Diploma course for Business Analytics jointly offered by IIT Kharagpur, IIM Calcutta and ISI.

PGDBA 2022 exam is going to be conducted today, April 3
Post Graduate Diploma in Business Analytics (PGDBA) Exam 2022 is scheduled to be held today, April 3 by IIT Kharagpur. The PGDBA 2022 exam is held for the students who wish to enrol in the Postgraduate Diploma course for Business Analytics jointly offered by IIT Kharagpur, IIM Calcutta and ISI. PGDBA Exam 2022, a computer-based entrance test, was previously supposed to be held on March 28, 2022, but later the date was postponed to April 3, 2022.

The admit cards for the exam were released on Friday, April 1, 2022 on the official website of PGDBA official website- pgdba.iitkgp.ac.in. The PGDBA aspirants can download their admit card for the examination by clicking on the link.

PGDBA is a two-year full-time residential diploma programme aiming at creating business analytics professionals employable by leading Indian and foreign firms. Students who have an analytical mindset, interested in tackling challenging business problems and possess an inclination towards mathematics are appropriate for pursuing the course.

PGDBA 2022: Exam Pattern

Post Graduate Diploma in Business Analytics (PGDBA) Exam 2022 is a computer-based examination that tests the knowledge in some specific areas- Verbal Ability, Logical Reasoning, Data Interpretation, Visualisation, and Quantitative Aptitude.

In the exam, the students have to answer 50 Multiple Choice Questions (MCQ). There will be 15 questions on Verbal Ability, 5 questions on Logical Reasoning, 5 questions on Data Interpretation and Data Visualization and there will be 25 questions on Quantitative Aptitude.

PGDBA 2022 Exam: Marking Schemes

In the Post Graduate Diploma in Business Analytics (PGDBA) Exam, the candidates will be marked out of 150 numbers in the 50 Multiple Choice Questions (MCQ). Here’s the marking scheme for PGDBA 2022 exam.

1. The candidates will get minus 1 mark for every incorrect answer (Negative marking)

2. The unattempted questions will not add any marks.

The qualified candidates in PGDBA 2022 will be selected for the interview round. The interview round is likely to be held in May 2022.

IIT Kharagpur Programmes
